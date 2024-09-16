TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
MEDIA
Date published: 16 September 2024 17:56
 ~ Modified On: 16 September 2024 17:57
1 min Read

Diyarbakır grants free public transport to journalists

Journalists working for both national and local media outlets will be able to travel on the municipality’s public transport network free of charge.

BIA News Desk

Diyarbakır grants free public transport to journalists

In a move aimed at facilitating the work of journalists, the Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality (DBB) has decided to provide free public transportation for members of the press within the city limits.

The decision was made on Sep 11 during the monthly meeting of the municipal council, where a proposal prepared by the Press, Publication and Public Relations Department was unanimously approved. According to the proposal, journalists working for both national and local media outlets will be able to travel on the municipality’s public transport network free of charge.

Diyarbakır Co-Mayor Doğan Hatun, a member of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, expressed the municipality's commitment to supporting the work of journalists during the session. "We believe this decision will significantly contribute to the ease with which journalists can cover news and events in our city," she said.

In addition to free transportation, the proposal also grants the co-mayors the authority to establish protocols with press organizations, further strengthening the relationship between the municipality and the media. (EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
journalists
