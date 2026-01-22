TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
DP: Date Published: 22.01.2026 17:00 22 January 2026 17:00
 ~  MO: Modified On: 22.01.2026 17:12 22 January 2026 17:12
Read Read:  4 minute

Diyarbakır governor bans DEM Party rally to call for Öcalan’s release amid Syria tensions

Government ally Devlet Bahçeli previously said there was "nothing objectionable" about callig for the PKK leader's freedom.

Ayşegül Başar

Ayşegül Başar

Ayşegül Başar

Diyarbakır governor bans DEM Party rally to call for Öcalan’s release amid Syria tensions

The governor of the Kurdish-populated province of Diyarbakır has banned the "Hope and Freedom" rally that the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) planned to hold on Jan 25 to call for the release of Kurdistan Workers’ Party's (PKK) imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan.

Under the governor’s order, all assemblies, protest marches, and similar events will be prohibited throughout the city from Jan 23 to 26.

Responding to the ban, the DEM Party claimed that the measure was imposed due to the recent offensive by Syrian interim government forces against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria.

Sur district co-mayor Gulan Fatma Önkol said, “While there is talk of peace and democracy on one hand, the bans being imposed show a clear double standard.

“On one hand, there is an ongoing process in Turkey in the name of democratization; on the other hand, there is a war being waged in Northern and Eastern Syria — a war of genocide against the Kurds. Right now, everyone in our region is focused on the war in Rojava, and there was also an agenda surrounding the rally planned for Mr. Öcalan. The cancellation of the rally does not come across as sincere. They canceled it because they knew there would also be a condemnation of the actions in Rojava from the stage,” she said.

Following the offensive launched earlier this month by the Syrian Interim Government, the SDF has lost control of areas in the Hasakah province, except for certain parts and the city of Kobani. Ankara has announced full backing for the offensive.

Five journalists among 22 detained in Mardin during Rojava protests
Five journalists among 22 detained in Mardin during Rojava protests
22 January 2026

Governor’s statement

In its statement, the governor’s office said the planned rally, scheduled to take place on Jan 25, 2026, from 11.00 am to 6.00 pm local time (GMT+3) at İstasyon Square in Yenişehir district, was evaluated “considering recent developments in Turkey and neighboring countries and their potential impact on the city.”

The justification for the ban stated that “there is a possibility of actions that could disrupt public order and security intensifying before, during, and after the rally.”

Additionally, the exit of individuals and vehicles from districts, or their entry into the city center, who are believed to be participating in the rally, as well as the entry, passage, and exit of individuals and vehicles arriving from other provinces to join the rally, have also been banned.

Erdoğan speaks with Syria’s Sharaa following deal with Kurdish forces
Erdoğan speaks with Syria’s Sharaa following deal with Kurdish forces
19 January 2026

Bahçeli: No obstacles exist

Regarding the rally, which was initially scheduled for Jan 4 but postponed to Jan 25 due to weather conditions, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli previously said, “In a context where the CHP has held 75 rallies to date and other parties of various sizes have organized meetings in halls or open spaces on every platform, the DEM Party’s rally should not be exaggerated or turned into an issue. In my opinion, there is nothing objectionable about the DEM Party’s plan to hold a rally on Jan 4, 2026. Of course, they can gather to voice their expectations, demands, and opinions. What’s the problem with that?”

Bahçeli, a key government ally, had played a pivotal role in initiating the ongoing Kurdish peace process in Turkey through statements he made in Oct 2024. As part of that process, the PKK, following a call from Öcalan, dissolved itself in May and decided to end its 40-year armed struggle. The group held a disarmament ceremony in July.

Interview: AKP’s Mehmet Metiner rejects war rhetoric, says ‘neither Kurds nor Syria should lose’
Interview: AKP’s Mehmet Metiner rejects war rhetoric, says ‘neither Kurds nor Syria should lose’
9 January 2026

Kurdish peace process DEM Party Syria
Ayşegül Başar
Ayşegül Başar
[email protected]
Human Rights Editor at bianet since April 2025. Began journalism career in 2016 at Cumhuriyet newspaper. Worked as an editor at Tele1, Artı TV, and Halk...

Human Rights Editor at bianet since April 2025. Began journalism career in 2016 at Cumhuriyet newspaper. Worked as an editor at Tele1, Artı TV, and Halk TV. Holds degrees in History from Karadeniz Technical University and in Journalism from Mersin University. Currently pursuing a master’s degree in the Department of History at Mersin University, focusing on women’s newspapers during the Ottoman period for her thesis.

