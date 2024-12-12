TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Date published: 12 December 2024 13:36
 ~ Modified On: 12 December 2024 13:38
2 min Read

Diyarbakır courts order confiscation of pro-Kurdish publications

The publications were seized without an order during police raids in September.

BIA News Desk

Enlarge Image
Diyarbakır courts order confiscation of pro-Kurdish publications
Payîz Pirtûk publishing house was raided in September. (MA)

Courts in Diyarbakır have ordered the confiscation of several books and issues of pro-Kurdish publications seized during police raids in September, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reports.

As part of an investigation launched by the Diyarbakır Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in 2022, police conducted a series of raids on Sep 24 targeting the Mesopotamia Language and Culture Research Association (MED-DER), Payîz Pirtûk publishing house, and the Anka Language and Arts Education Cooperative, as well as several private residences.

During the raids, numerous books, magazines, and newspapers—none of which were subject to prior confiscation orders—were seized. Among the confiscated publications were issues of the magazines Demokratik Modernite (issues 1, 2, 39, and 48), Ekolojik Yaşam (2024 issues 2, 3, 4, and 5; 2023 issue 1), Jineoloji (issues 16, 29, and 31), and newspapers Yeni Yaşam and Xwebûn from this year.

The Diyarbakır 3rd and 4th Penal Judgeships of Peace issued orders officially confiscating the seized materials.  The rulings alleged that the publications contained "terrorist propaganda," "descriptive portrayals of the organization," and content that "glorified" the group in question.  (VK)

