Diverse voices: Trade union responses to Gaza conflict

The Palestinian issue has always been on the agenda of the international trade union movement, with trade unions frequently organizing solidarity events for Palestine. However, recent events in Gaza have led a divergence of opinions or different interpretations within the trade union movement. Some describe this as Hamas' attack on Israel, while others refer to it as Palestinian resistance. Here, you will find a selection of statements from various trade unions.

ITUC: A call for peace

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) expressed grave concern over the escalating violence “between Israel and Hamas”. They condemned attacks on civilians, emphasizing the importance of dialogue, respect for international law, and the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolutions for a two-state solution. The ITUC sees this decades-long conflict as solvable only through peaceful means.

ETUC: A Plea for De-escalation

The European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) echoed the ITUC in strongly condemning attacks on civilians and called for an immediate end to violence. ETUC stressed the importance of releasing all civilians unharmed and urged EU institutions to support de-escalation and dialogue efforts.

ATUC: Defending Palestinian rights

The Arab Trade Union Confederation issued a statement condemning “the actions of Israeli occupation authorities and the impact on Palestinian territories”. They called for the protection of Palestinian rights and the end of settlement activities. ATUC urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for disregarding international legitimacy and to facilitate the return of stranded Palestinian workers to their families.

Histadrut: Pain and unity amidst Hamas attack on Israel

Arnon Bar-David, President of General Organization of Workers in Israel (Histadrut), issued a statement. He called on all citizens to be responsible, follow instructions, and donate blood, highlighting that each individual is a soldier in their own field. Additionally, the Histadrut announced plans to open its rooms to families fleeing southern Israel and established a hotline for psychological support and employment rights inquiries in coordination with the Home Front Command.

“The state of Israel is at war. Each of us is a soldier in his own field. Be responsible. Follow the instructions.”

Histadrut's Director of International Relations, Peter Lerner, criticized the ITUC in a statement, saying, "Your Silence on Israel’s Tragedy is a Dereliction of Duty." According to him, "it remains a grossly inadequate response given the realities on the ground."

PGFTU: Urgent support smid Gaza crisis

The General Federation of Palestinian Trade Unions (PGFTU) appeals for international solidarity. The PGFTU condemns the loss of innocent lives, particularly women, children, and the elderly, as Israeli forces target civilian homes.

The dire situation in Gaza raises concerns for stranded Palestinian workers in the occupied territories, with many families unable to contact their loved ones. The PGFTU urges international labour unions to support their mission in protecting these workers and bringing attention to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Grounded in principles of just peace and self-determination, this appeal aligns with international resolutions and conventions, emphasizing the right to self-determination and freedom from colonialism. The PGFTU implores the global community to intervene and prevent further tragedy.

MAAN Workers Association supports Israeli protest movement for democratic regime and Hamas ouster

The MAAN Workers Association has declared its unwavering support for the Israeli protest movement, with a focus on two critical objectives: the removal of Hamas from Gaza and the establishment of a democratic regime to replace Israel's Netanyahu government. The association condemned these well-planned and coordinated actions by over a thousand “Hamas loyalists”, noting that the organization is financially supported by Qatar and the Iranian Ayatollah regime. MAAN also highlighted the failures of Netanyahu's government, particularly the perceived abandonment of Israeli citizens during the crisis. MAAN's overarching goal is to combat religious extremism on both sides, fostering a more peaceful and stable future for the region.

ITF: Urgent Call for Ceasefire

The International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) expressed deep alarm at the escalation of violence in Gaza and Israel. They condemned attacks on civilians by both Hamas and Israeli forces, calling for respect for international law and protection of civilian lives. The ITF urged all parties and key countries in the region to de-escalate to prevent further bloodshed.

Education International condemns Hamas attack, calls for peace

Education International (EI) strongly condemned the "severe attack" launched by Hamas against Israel while also urging both sides to renounce violence and engage in direct peace negotiations. EI expresses solidarity with teachers, students, and communities in the region and calls on the international community to prevent further bloodshed and humanitarian crisis. David Edwards, the general secretary of Education International, declared the attack unacceptable and called for an end to the violence, emphasizing the need for global unity in condemning all forms of violence and supporting lasting peace negotiations.

Public Services International calls for diplomacy

The 31st Congress of Public Services International has extended its deepest condolences and solidarity to civilians affected by the recent violence in Israel and Palestine. In a statement, the federation denounced Hamas's brutal attacks on Israel and Israel's collective punishment of Gaza's population, emphasizing that such actions are unjustifiable and may constitute war crimes. The Congress further highlighted the tragic loss of staff from international agencies in Gaza and called for the protection of public service workers as they continue to provide essential services.

As advocates for fundamental human rights, the federation urged the international community to mobilize for peace, remove the blockade on Gaza, respect human rights, and work toward the release of hostages. It also stressed the need for diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of the Israel-Palestine conflict and implement UN resolutions for the establishment of a viable Palestinian state living alongside a secure Israel, as the ongoing war could have wider regional implications.

DGB: Solidarity with Israel

The German Federation of Trade Unions (DGB) issued a statement condemning the actions of Hamas, characterizing them as acts of terror and war crimes. DGB expressed their unwavering support for Israel during these challenging times, emphasizing their commitment to fighting against anti-semitism and offering solidarity with all those aiding those in need.

TUC: Condemnation and a Call for Dialogue

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) expressed its horror at the escalating violence in Israel and Palestine. They unequivocally condemned the attacks by Hamas and extended condolences to those affected. TUC emphasized the need for a just and comprehensive peace that respects international law and supports a two-state solution while condemning efforts to fuel hatred.

COSATU: End Occupation and Apartheid



The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) has reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Palestinian people, calling for an end to the root causes of violence in the region. COSATU emphasizes its solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for justice and peace, highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to ongoing blockades. Drawing on its own experience with apartheid and colonialism, COSATU condemns all crimes against humanity and underscores the importance of global solidarity in fighting oppression and injustice. The statement expresses support for Palestinian aspirations to end apartheid and achieve an independent state, criticizes the Israeli trade union federation for not condemning the occupation, and calls for the prosecution of those responsible for war crimes. It also advocates for the diplomatic isolation of Israel, endorses UN resolutions against racism and Zionism, encourages international mobilization on the UN Day of Solidarity with Palestine, and calls for an immediate cessation of violence in pursuit of a just settlement that ensures equal rights and freedoms for all.

As the conflicts continue, new statements will be made. In different countries, there are demonstrations, with the participation of trade unions, demanding a ceasefire or rallies in support of the Palestinians or Israel. Many trade unions are concerned about the spread of the conflict across the region. This extension will, of course, primarily affect the economy, social rights, and working people. What the different comments from the trade unions have in common: a call for the international community to take action and respect for United Nations resolutions.