District chair of DEVA Party arrested for operating illegal coal mine

NEWS
Date published: 17 November 2023 18:09
 ~ Modified On: 17 November 2023 18:19
1 min Read

Orhan Ergenç, who is the DEVA Party's District President in Kilimli, Zonguldak, has been sent to Beycuma M Type Closed Prison.

BIA News Desk
Photo: From Instagram account of DEVA Party Kilimli organization

The District President of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party) in Kilimli, Zonguldak, Orhan Ergenç, has been arrested on charges of operating an illegal coal mine.  

According to local newspapers in the region, the police first detained Ergenç. Following the court appearance, where he was issued a detention order, Ergenç was sent to Beycuma M Type Closed Prison.

Upon this, the DEVA Party Headquarters removed Ergenç from his position and appointed Tugay Delikanlı in his place.

(HA/PE)

   

   

   

