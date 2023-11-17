District chair of DEVA Party arrested for operating illegal coal mine

The District President of the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA Party) in Kilimli, Zonguldak, Orhan Ergenç, has been arrested on charges of operating an illegal coal mine.

According to local newspapers in the region, the police first detained Ergenç. Following the court appearance, where he was issued a detention order, Ergenç was sent to Beycuma M Type Closed Prison.

Upon this, the DEVA Party Headquarters removed Ergenç from his position and appointed Tugay Delikanlı in his place.

(HA/PE)