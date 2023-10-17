DİSK: We will strengthen our solidarity with the Palestinian working class

The Confederation of Revolutionary Workers' Unions (DİSK) has issued a written statement regarding the ongoing conflict between Palestinian resistance groups and Israel, which has been lasting for 11 days.

In the statement signed by Arzu Çerkezoğlu, the General President of DİSK, on behalf of the DİSK Executive Board, it was strongly condemned, "Of course, we strongly condemn attacks on civilians. We condemn the bombing of civilian settlements, hospitals, and infrastructure facilities."

"We support the right of return for Palestinians"

The statement, which reminded that the war did not begin today and that the region has been a scene of colonialism, occupation, discrimination, massacres, and exile for 100 years, included the following expressions: "Just as we were yesterday, we stand with the Palestinian people today. We support the right of Palestinians to determine their own destiny and their right to return to their land."

The statement also underlined that this issue is on the agenda of the international trade union movement, stating, "The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) condemns the acts of violence in which hundreds of civilians have been killed. ITUC calls on all parties and the international community to take action for peace, to respect international law and United Nations decisions."

According to the Arab Trade Union Confederation (ATUC), which represents trade unions in the Middle East and North Africa, what is happening is the result of the expansion of the occupation, disrespect for places like Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, and the violation of international law in general. According to Arab trade unions, Israel is conducting a global media campaign to justify new attacks.

"We will continue to oppose wars"

The statement also noted that the attacks in Palestine are not limited to Gaza but also extend to the occupied West Bank, where numerous Palestinian workers are detained while going to and from work alongside the military conflicts.

DİSK stated that they will continue to advocate for peaceful coexistence and opposition to wars, concluding, "We will enhance our solidarity with the Palestinian people and Palestinian trade unions to end Israel's occupation. We will continue to support the demand for a Free Palestine from the River to the Sea."