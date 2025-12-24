Discriminatory detention procedures targeting LGBTI+s on parliament agenda

A member of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party has submitted a parliamentary question addressing alleged rights violations during the recent detention of LGBTİ+ activists in Ankara.

Directed to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, MP Kezban Konukçu's motion primarily concerns the early-morning police raids on Dec 16 that led to the detention of three LGBTI+ activists. Among those detained was trans activist Ilgaz, who reportedly faced multiple rights violations during custody.

The motion questioned the legal grounds for the raids and whether the search of entire shared residences violated the principle of individual criminal responsibility. She also noted inconsistencies in the explanations provided by law enforcement to different authorities regarding the reason for the detentions.

Coercion

Konukçu raised concerns about the treatment of Ilgaz, claiming the activist was subjected to a strip search, interrogated without a lawyer, and questioned in unofficial interviews referred to as “meetings,” where the trans woman was allegedly pressured to become an informant. The meetings included questions about LGBTI+ organizations, solidarity networks, and financial sources.

The MP posed 15 questions to the minister, focusing on the legality and accountability of the procedures. Konukçu asked whether the Interior Ministry is aware of profiling practices, unlawful interrogations, and pressure tactics allegedly used by the police against LGBTİ+ activists. “What is the legal basis for interviews conducted without lawyers and outside official procedures?” she asked. “Why were these not documented, and is there a specific protocol for interrogating LGBTİ+ individuals within the General Directorate of Security?” (TY/VK)