Director Yılmaz Atadeniz passes away

Director, screenwriter, producer, and editor Yılmaz Atadeniz has passed away.

The artist's funeral will take place tomorrow after the midday prayer at Bebek Mosque and will be laid to rest in Aşiyan Cemetery.

The 91-year-old artist has filmed movies such as "Çirkin Kral" (The Ugly King) that contributed to the recognition of Yılmaz Güney by the masses, and fantasy productions like "Kilink," "Zorro," "Rugo," and "Kızılmaske."

The artist, born on February 1, 1932 in İstanbul, served as the President of the Board of Directors for the Turkish Cinema Copyright Holders Professional Association (SE-SAM) for a period.

Having graduated from Kabataş Highschool, the artist initially pursued a degree in engineering at Robert College. However, after the sudden death of his brother Orhan Atadeniz, who was a film editor and director, he abandoned his studies and started working at Erman Film Studios.

Atadeniz began his directing career in 1963. Later on, despite the lack of necessary equipment and technology in Turkey, he adapted Hollywood science fiction and Western productions to Turkish cinema employing his unique methods. Atadeniz left his mark in 98 35mm films, nearly 120 television series, and documentaries.

In 1967, he founded his own company, Atadeniz Film. He established the Cinema Employees Union (Sine-Sen) and served as its president for two terms. In 1989, he chaired the jury of the 2nd Ankara Film Festival, and in 1992, he served as the Jury President at the Adana Golden Boll Film Festival.

In addition to numerous other awards he received, Yılmaz Atadeniz was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 45th Golden Orange Film Festival. (AÖ/PE)