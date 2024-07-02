Detentions in Kayseri rise to 484 following anti-refugee violence

The number of individuals detained in the aftermath of the anti-refugee violence in Kayseri has reached to 484, as reported by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. Among those detained, 285 have previous criminal records for offenses including theft, looting, and smuggling.

In a public statement, Yerlikaya condemned the violent acts and called for calm: "Following the reprehensible incident in Kayseri, provocative actions against Syrians were carried out in some of our cities last night. A total of 474 individuals have been detained. It has been determined that 285 of the detainees have a criminal record for various crimes. Dear Citizens, let us not fall for provocations.

“Let's behave prudently and not commit crimes against people, the environment, and property through illegal means. Our state is strong. Those who plot these conspiracies against our state and nation will face the consequences they deserve," Yerlikaya stated.

Violent protests target refugee community in Turkey’s Kayseri after alleged sexual assault on minor

The unrest was triggered by an incident in the Melikgazi district, where a child was reportedly abused by a Syrian refugee. The governor's office later confirmed the arrest of the suspect, who was taken into custody on Monday².

However, the initial outrage turned into a pogrom attempt against the Syrian community in Kayseri. Crowds attacked the homes, shops, and vehicles of refugees in the Melikgazi district, leading to widespread damage².

The following day, protests spread to Turkish-controlled areas in northern Syria, where demonstrators took down Turkish flags and attacked trucks coming from Turkey.

The Kayseri chief public prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation into the incident, and a broadcast ban was imposed on Sunday night. The government has reiterated its stance against xenophobia and assured that justice will be served. (TY/VK)