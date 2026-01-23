TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
GENDER
DP: Date Published: 23.01.2026 10:57 23 January 2026 10:57
 ~  MO: Modified On: 23.01.2026 11:17 23 January 2026 11:17
Read Read:  4 minute

Desecration of Kurdish woman fighter's body sparks hair braiding campaign on social media

A member of the Syrian interim government forcer cut the braided hair of a killed Kurdish woman fighter.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Desecration of Kurdish woman fighter's body sparks hair braiding campaign on social media

Kurdish women have launched a social media campaign following the circulation of a video showing a member of the Syrian interim government forces desecrating the body of a Women's Protection Units (YPJ) fighter in Syria.

The video shows a man, identified as Rami El Dehesh, holding a severed hair braid he claims belonged to a woman killed in the clashes between the interim government and the Kurdish groups in Syria's Raqqa earlier this month.

When asked why he cut the hair, El Dehesh replies, "She is gone, what will she do with it?" according to a translation provided by Channel 8, an outlet based in northern Syria.

In response, Kurdish and Ezidi women have shared videos of themselves braiding their hair using the hashtags #kezî (braid) and #KeziyênMeTirsaWe.

The clashes that began earlier this month resulted in the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) losing a significant portion of the territory it had controlled for years, which covered roughly a quarter of the Syrian territory.

MPs join protest

The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party deputies have joined the protest. The party's spokesperson Ayşegül Doğan braided her hair during a session at the parliament.

"This person is a member of the Syrian army. This person carries the ISIS mentality and was previously revealed to be an ISIS member," Doğan said during a broadcast on İlke TV. "When he gives the braid to his friend, he says it was her only intact part. This is an action that symbolizes challenging darkness through the leadership and courage of women."

DEM deputies Pervin Buldan and Meral Danış-Beştaş also joined the protest. They shared videos with the message, "Every loop of our hair strengthens our resistance."

The campaign has also gained support from the arts and civil society. Kurdish soprano Pervin Chakar and artist Dashni Murad shared solidarity messages. "When you cut one braid, we braid millions," Murad said in her video.

Human rights lawyer Eren Keskin, and the We Will Stop Femicide Platform also participated in the protest. Female news anchors on several television channels have appeared on air with braided hair to show solidarity.

(EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
kurdish women Syria
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top