Deputy Speaker prevents use of term 'homosexual' as derogatory in the Parliament

For the first time in the history of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM), a speaker's words were interrupted due to the derogatory use of the terms "homosexual" and "servile."

During yesterday's (November 16) session, the Deputy Speaker of TBMM (the Parliament) Sırrı Süreyya Önder warned the Felicity Party (SP) Kocaeli Deputy Hasan Bitmez, who, in his evaluation of the Erdoğan government's foreign policy towards Israel, frequently used the term "homosexual" to strengthen accusations against Israeli leaders. Additionally, he made reference to Mehmet Akif Ersoy's* poem with the term "servile" concerning Erdoğan's stance in foreign policy. Önder cautioned Bitmez that if he insisted on continuing in the same manner, the parliamentary rules (Article 67 of the Internal Regulations) would have to be applied.

"Are their real crimes not sufficient to describe how evil-doer they are?"

The Deputy Speaker explained his stance as follows: "Firstly, you say 'homosexual Speaker of the Assembly.' Does anyone call you 'man Hasan'? Does anyone say 'woman Fatma, Ayşe'? This expression is heading to such a dark place that, equating hate crimes with one's sexual orientation as if it were a crime in itself, doesn't it fall short of conveying how serious it is?"

This expression is heading to such a dark place that it goes as far as hate crimes. Here, you are expressing an individual's sexual orientation as if it were a crime; are their real crimes not sufficient to describe how evil-doer they are?

"And does it become more effective when you use the term 'homosexual'? These contribute to motivations that piece together hate crimes. Secondly, you say 'servile.' It is impossible to accept this. It is a sexist and discriminatory expression. I invite you to use a cleaner language. Please, continue."

Bitmez clarified his words

In response to Önder's intervention, Bitmez, attempting to elucidate his speech, did not persist in using those terms. He stated that he did not advocate for their use, but rather, he went the route of interpretation by saying, "Mr. Chairman, when you evaluate my statements in their entirety, you will understand that I criticize the use of this language in expressing homosexuality. I don't use the term 'servile' either. Today, the President used the same sentences quoting from Akif in the parliamentary group."

What does Article 67 of the TBMM Internal Regulations say? Anyone who utters rude and injurious words in the General Assembly shall be immediately invited by the Speaker to speak in a clean language. If the person insists on not using clean language, the Speaker invites them to leave the podium. If deemed necessary, the Speaker may remove that person from the session.

* Mehmet Akif Ersoy (1873 – 1936) was a Turkish poet, writer, academic, politician, and the author of the Turkish National Anthem.

