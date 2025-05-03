TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 3 May 2025 21:20
 ~ Modified On: 3 May 2025 21:43
3 min Read

Deputy parliament speaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder dies after 18 days in intensive care

Önder, who had been in intensive care following major heart surgery on Apr 15, developed multiple organ failure, his doctors said.

BIA News Desk
Sırrı Süreyya Önder, deputy speaker of Turkey’s parliament and a prominent figure in the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, has died following complications from a serious heart condition. He was 62.

The İstanbul Florence Nightingale Hospital, where Önder had been receiving intensive care, announced that he passed away at 4.10 pm local time (GMT+3). He had been in critical condition since undergoing major heart surgery on Apr 15.

Önder was admitted to the hospital unconscious and in cardiac arrest. Doctors diagnosed an aortic dissection, a life-threatening tear in the main artery, and immediately performed a surgery, which lasted around 12 hours. Following the operation, Önder remained in the intensive care unit for 18 days under close monitoring, including cardiac support.

“Despite extensive intensive care treatment, Mr. Sırrı Süreyya Önder’s condition continued to worsen," the hospital said in a statement. His neurological status deteriorated and he developed multi-organ failure. On the 18th day of his treatment, he passed away due to multiple organ failure.”

Profile: Who is Sırrı Süreyya Önder, the pro-Kurdish politician shaped by activism, labor and cinema?
Profile: Who is Sırrı Süreyya Önder, the pro-Kurdish politician shaped by activism, labor and cinema?
16 April 2025

Önder will be laid to rest in İstanbul tomorrow, with a series of ceremonies planned to honor his memory.

The first ceremony will take place at 11.00 am at the Atatürk Cultural Center in Taksim, DEM Party announced. Following the tribute, Önder’s funeral procession will continue to Barbaros Mosque in Levent.

A funeral prayer will be held after the afternoon prayer, and he will be buried at Zincirlikuyu Cemetery.

Born in 1962 in the southeastern province of Adıyaman, Sırrı Süreyya Önder was a filmmaker, writer, and politician known for his involvement in both cultural and political spheres. He first entered parliament in 2011 as an İstanbul deputy with the Peace and Democracy Party (BDP), a predecessor of today’s DEM Party.

He played a key role in the Kurdish peace process and was among the delegates who visited Abdullah Öcalan, the jailed leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which led to Öcalan's Feb 27 call for the group to disband.

'We come from a long past, and we are thinking about a long future'
Q&A WITH SIRRI SÜREYYA ÖNDER ON KURDISH PEACE TALKS
'We come from a long past, and we are thinking about a long future'
7 April 2025

(VK)

related news
Doctors report 'declining neurological function' for Sırrı Süreyya Önder
28 April 2025
/haber/doctors-report-declining-neurological-function-for-sirri-sureyya-onder-306888
‘We are pursuing a miracle’: Doctor describes battle to save Sırrı Süreyya Önder
25 April 2025
/haber/we-are-pursuing-a-miracle-doctor-describes-battle-to-save-sirri-sureyya-onder-306817
Sırrı Süreyya Önder remains in critical condition six days after heart surgery
21 April 2025
/haber/sirri-sureyya-onder-remains-in-critical-condition-six-days-after-heart-surgery-306646
Sırrı Süreyya Önder remains in critical condition after 12-hour surgery
16 April 2025
/haber/sirri-sureyya-onder-remains-in-critical-condition-after-12-hour-surgery-306500
