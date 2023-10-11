Deputy Minister criticizes 'drug' news

"The Role of Media in the Fight Against Drugs" panel has been organized with the collaboration of the Ministry of Interior's General Directorate for Civil Society Relations and the Anatolian Publishers Association (AYD) at the Ulucanlar Prison Museum. Journalists and academics participated as panelists, and Deputy Minister of Interior, Mehmet Aktaş also delivered a speech.

Over 190,000 arrests in 8 years

Aktaş provided information that over 190,000 suspects have been arrested in the context of the ministry's anti-drug efforts since 2015. He emphasized their commitment to engaging all segments of society in the fight against drugs through prevention and awareness raising activities.

"Alcohol and cigarettes first step to drug addiction"

Regarding the survey conducted on detainees to identify the underlying causes of drug crimes, Aktaş stated, "According to the results of our survey, the rate of tobacco use before drug use is 81%, and the rate of alcohol use befor drug use is 36%. It is evident that alcohol and cigarettes are unfortunately the first step on the path to drug addiction. Therefore, while combating drug addiction, we are equally determined to continue our efforts against alcohol and tobacco."

Aktaş also discussed drug-related news, highlighting that sensationalizing drug news beyond its context negatively affects public perception. He pointed out that presenting news in a way that creates a moral panic in society does more harm than good.

The deputy minister also raised concerns about the increasing presence of drug-related content in digital platforms such as TV series and movies, stating, "We need to consider once again how our children and young people who watch these series and movies will be affected."

One third of prisoners in prison for drug-related crimes

According to the Ministry of Interior's statement, the number of individuals in custody or convicted of drug-related crimes has increased from 36,000 to 128,000 in the past 7 years. According to data from the Ministry of Justice, the total number of prisoners is 341,497. Thus approximately one-third of the prisoners are serving sentences for drug-related offenses. (AS/PE)