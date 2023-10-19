Deniz Poyraz murder case: Appeals court upholds sentence

The 1st Penal Chamber of the İzmir Regional Court of Justice has upheld the aggravated life sentence for Onur Gencer, who carried out an armed attack on the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) İzmir Provincial Office on June 17, 2021, resulting in the killing of HDP member Deniz Poyraz.

The appeal against the conviction, filed by the lawyer for Deniz Poyraz and Onur Gencer, was evaluated by the Court of Appeal, which concluded that there were no legal violations related to procedure or substance in the decision of the İzmir 6th Heavy Penal Court. The court found that there were no shortcomings in the evidence and proceedings and that the assessment regarding proof was accurate.

Deniz Poyraz murder case: Assailant sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment

The court provided the following reasoning for its decision:

According to the records, documents, and content of the reasoning that reflect the trial process where the conscience formed, there is no legal violation in terms of procedure and substance in the court's decision, there are no deficiencies in the evidence and proceedings, the act is correctly characterized, and it complies with the crime type prescribed by the law. Furthermore, there is no evidence of any legal violation to an extent that would affect the verdict. Therefore, the appeal submitted by the defendant Onur Gencer, the defense counsel, and the lawyers of the complainants is rejected on its merits. Regarding Onur Gencer's request for release, the court stated that there are concrete pieces of evidence indicating a strong suspicion of his involvement in the alleged crime, based on the nature of the crime. Consequently, the request for release was denied. In response to the Court of Appeal's decision, attorney Türkan Aslan Ağaç, representing the interests of Deniz Poyraz, commented on the swiftness of the verdict, suggesting that the court was hastening to conclude the case, especially with respect to the punishment given to Onur Gencer. She expressed doubt that the case had been thoroughly examined and believed that the legal process was expedited in an attempt to close the chapter on the murder of Deniz Poyraz and the attack on the HDP İzmir Provincial Office, potentially preventing the revelation of the organized power behind Onur Gencer.

She further stated that they will appeal the decision to the Court of Cassation and anticipate that the case may ultimately reach the European Court of Human Rights. Ağaç emphasized their commitment to continuing their legal fight to reveal all individuals involved in connection with Onur Gencer.

The İzmir Regional Court of Justice's decision raises questions and concerns about the handling of the case, as it maintains Onur Gencer's life sentence without recognizing significant issues raised during the trial. The legal battle is expected to continue at higher levels of the judiciary and could potentially reach international courts if necessary. (RT/VK)