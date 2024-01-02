Demirtaş dedicates his defense to his father

Former co-chairperson of People's Democracy Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtaş continues his defense in the 48th session of the Kobani trial taking place at the Ankara 22nd Heavy Penal Court on the Sincan Prison Campus.

"I dedicate my defense to my father, who raised 7 children with hard work without literacy, to Tahir usta, and to all mothers and fathers," Demirtaş stated during today's session according to Mezopotamya Agency's report.

Selahattin Demirtaş's father Tahir Demirtaş passed away on December 31. Demirtaş conveyed to his lawyers that he would not attend his father's funeral, preferring to mourn in his prison cell and not making any requests in this regard.

Condolences via SEBBİS

Before the trial began, lawyers and participants who joined via the Audio and Video Information System (SEGBİS) and the presiding judge extended their condolences to Demirtaş.

Demirtaş's wife, Başak Demirtaş, also connected through SEGBİS from Diyarbakır to express her condolences to Demirtaş, saying, "We bid farewell to your father on his final journey with thousands of people. Thousands attended, and everyone sends their regards and condolences to you." Demirtaş accepted the condolences, thanking everyone for their support.

"Who is keeping us imprisoned?"

The trial continued with Demirtaş presenting his substantive defense. Referring to writer Paul Auster's statement that retracting a lie is impossible, and even the truth may not be enough for it, Demirtaş stated, "In this frame-up case, there is a pure and unadulterated lie," emphasizing the deceptive nature of the allegations.

"For years, we have been trying to convey the truth while others attempt to tell lies. We know that lies cannot be retracted. We are aware that the perpetrators of these lies derive a masochistic pleasure. Without succumbing, we will maintain our stance, turning our pains into honey. We will once again expose the historical lies," affirmed Demirtaş.

Demirtaş expressed that the influence of politics has diminished both in Turkey and globally, stating, "We are politicians, and we are trying to emphasize the transformative power of politics." He shared the words of Polish thinker Bolman: "In today's world, where human relationships are fragile, the real concept that defines relationships is liquid modernity." Demirtaş remarked, "With politics rendered powerless, people lack trust in it because politics cannot deliver what people expect." He raised questions like, "Why has politics collapsed in Turkey? Who holds the power, and who is keeping us imprisoned? What force is at play?"

"The power is not in your hands"

In his defense, Demirtaş also stated, "The power is not in your hands, not in the hands of the government; the power is in the hands of international powers. We must remain imprisoned in this case so that the People's Alliance government can continue. Let the People's Alliance government persist so that it can maintain cooperation with these international powers. The Council of Europe, Europe is aware of what is happening here," and he provided examples related to the colonial history of Western countries.

Demirtaş, stating "The biggest terrorists in the world are imperialists," argued that those who say, 'I won't let this terrorist go,' referring to him, are in collaboration with imperialists.

He continued, "The G-20 is a summit of killers, so is the UN, Netanyahu is a killer, Hamas is a killer, but the Palestinian people, Israeli people, Kurdish people are the oppressed. Those who seize the language and culture of the people are the killers, not us. We only defended the honor and identity of our people, and the right of our people to live humanely on their own lands."

Demirtaş addressed the issue of Can Atalay, who, despite being elected as a member of parliament, has not been released from prison, saying, "The issue is not just about Can Atalay. They will commit more violations. They are preparing to make violations that go against laws and the Constitution."

The trial continues with Demirtaş presenting his defense. (AS/PE)