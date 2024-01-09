DEM Party to hold a solidarity rally with Palestine

The İstanbul Provincial Organization of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) made a statement at their party building in Beyoğlu regarding the "Solidarity with Palestine" rally they will organize in Esenyurt of İstanbul on January 14.

According to Mezapotamya news agency, DEM Party İstanbul Deputy Kezban Konukçu stated during the announcement that it is crucial to speak out against the killing of civilians:

"Only when oppressed peoples stand in solidarity can an honorable peace come to the Middle East. We cannot achieve real and honorable peace without exposing hypocritical and collaborative states. Currently, the AKP-MHP government is making statements, saying they are against the aggression of Israel. However, their collaboration continues. Steel is being shipped from here, and weapons [in Israel] are made using that steel."

Konukçu invited everyone to attend the rally they will organize.

Gonca Yangöz, the Co-Chairperson of the DEM Party İstanbul Provincial Organization, also stated during the press release that a "genocide" is taking place in Gaza:

"The Palestinian people and their lands are seemingly being erased from the face of the earth. Just like what is attempted against the Kurdish people. In the Northeast of Syria and Southern Kurdistan, where the Kurdish people live, living areas, hospitals, and grain depots are being bombed. World powers, competing in the rhetoric of democracy and peace, are complicit in genocide. They either approve or turn a blind eye to the fact that Middle Eastern peoples are living under war."

Yangöz, noting the presence of "hypocritical" policies in Turkey, stated:

"While always talking about 'our Palestinian cause,' the political, economic, commercial, military, and cultural relations of Turkey with Israel continue. Turkey ranks first in economic partnership with Israel. The trade volume has increased by 532% in 20 years. The largest exports are in the field of the military industry. Since the start of the attacks on Gaza on October 7, there has been no sanction in trade. On the contrary, it has been revealed that the essential raw materials Israel needs are transported from Turkey with ships. No matter how many rallies they organize, no matter how much they claim to support Palestine under the name of 'religious brotherhood,' the AKP-MHP government continues its logistical support to Israel."

Yangöz emphasized their support for the freedom and peace struggles of the Kurdish and Palestinian peoples, and called for an end to all relations with Israel: "We say stop to the policies of the regional states, including Turkey, that fuel and escalate the war. We call on the peoples of the region who are the true friends of the Palestinian people to stand by the oppressed people for the end of wars. Now is the time to be the voice for Palestine."(AS/PE)