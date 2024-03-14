DEM Party expresses its reaction to imposition of body search to Demirtaş

The People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) expressed its objection to the imposition of the humiliating body search on Selahattin Demirtaş, the former co-chairperson of the HDP, during the visits at Edirne Prison.

The statement said, "We reject this humiliating and unlawful imposition directed at Demirtaş."

Yesterday (March 13), Demirtaş's lawyer, Ramazan Demir, announced that he went to Edirne Prison to meet with his client, but the meeting did not take place because Demirtaş refused to undergo the search procedure.

Demir informed that, upon instructions from the Ministry of Justice, Demirtaş was asked to remove his shoes every time he entered or exited the room.

In a social media post, Demirtaş's lawyer stated, "Mr. Demirtaş defines this practice as humiliating bullying and states that he will never accept it, expressing that he will not attend family, lawyer, and parliamentary visits from now on. The DEM Party Headquarters has also been urgently informed about the issue.

DEM Party calls for "immediate end to escalating inhuman practices"

In the statement issued yesterday by the DEM Party headquarters, the following was expressed:

"We emphasize that the responsibility for the increasing pressure in prisons aimed at obstructing our election campaigns lies with the Ministry of Justice and the government in power.

As the DEM Party, we are conducting our election campaigns with a campaign in which our elected representatives and imprisoned comrades participate. Since the beginning of the election campaigns, the government, experiencing political impotence in the face of the public's support for our party in every field, has resorted to all kinds of unlawfulness. However, it should be known that with these unlawful acts against human dignity, the DEM Party is unstoppable.

We call for an immediate end to the escalating inhuman practices against Demirtaş and our comrades in prisons. We also invite democratic opposition and the public to stand against these unlawful acts and to join us in the fight." (EMK/PE)