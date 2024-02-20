DEM Party election campaign office vandalized in Konya

Flags displayed at the election office of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) in the Kulu district of Konya, central Turkey, were removed by two unidentified individuals.

According to a report by Mezopotamya Agency, surveillance footage captured the moment when two individuals, their faces concealed, arrived at the campaign office around midnight, taking down the flags before quickly leaving the scene.

The DEM Party's local organization in Kulu promptly filed a complaint regarding the incident.

Addressing the issue, the party's local branch released the following statement:

"Last night, our flags were removed by unidentified people, and we have initiated the complaint process in response to this incident. We have reinstalled our flags. We condemn the attack carried out by a minority in Kulu but, of course, do not attribute it to the entire Kulu community. The bond between DEM Party and Kulu will only strengthen. Until March 31, we invite all members of the community to embrace our party and candidates. Together, we will succeed." (TY/VK)