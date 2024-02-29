DEM Party Diyarbakır candidate: I advocate for a family where women are not killed

"A family enemy. Anti-family. Seeking equality for everyone..."

Serra Bucak, the co-mayoral candidate for the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) in Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality, is being targeted with these words due to some social media posts she shared in the past.

When I reached out to inquire about both her response to digital attacks and her election campaign, she first states:

"Eight women were killed in this country in a single day. These women are killed by the closest men in their lives – their brothers, fathers, lovers. We are against this family order. We criticize this family structure designed by the state."

After our interview, she will continue her election campaign in the villages of Diyarbakır.

So, we quickly ask and she swiftly responds.

"I criticize the family designed by the state"

Which village will you visit today for the election campaign?

Today, I am in Kocaköy, the Kurdish name is Qaraz. After that, at 4:00 PM, we have the opening of our election office in Kayapınar.

Why do you think these attacks suddenly started?

I know which power centers organize and initiate these attacks in an organized and planned manner. They are attempting to orchestrate such a wave of attacks.

It's not pleasant in the truest sense. Look, we are in a period where we commemorated International Women's Day on March 8, and dozens of women are being killed in this country.

Eight women were killed in this country in a single day. These women are killed by the closest men in their lives – their brothers, fathers, lovers. As Dem Party, as a woman, as a politician, we want these murders to stop. We say, "Women should not be killed."

Accordingly, we are developing a political practice and discourse. These women are being killed by the men in their families. There is a designed family by the state. Women are being killed in this family. Women are being killed in the family designed by the state. I criticize this family. I advocate for a family where women and children are equal.

"I advocate for a family with equal relationships"

Due to our identity, there is a century-old structure that negates us, and our social unity and the understanding of equal family protect us.

I am against a family designed by the state, unequal and where women are killed, and children are abused. I advocate for an equal family.

"I will be an inclusive local administrator"

Will you initiate legal proceedings against the threats?

As a person running for co-mayor of Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality, I will have a local governance approach that includes all segments of society, and this will certainly have its difficulties. It will not be easy to reflect different ideas, different approaches with a pluralistic understanding.

We will focus more on explaining ourselves and gathering more. But still, in the face of any negativity, my first action will certainly not be to solve it through prosecution or the judiciary.

Of course, as long as my statements about women as a woman do not threaten or restrict my freedom of expression.

Social media is a very dirty and challenging space. I have never responded to attacks there, and I will not.

"We will rebuild the women's organizations closed by trustees"

So, how are the election campaigns going?

The election campaigns are intense. We have a goal. We want to build cities where women are not killed, and we want to spread an understanding of building cities together with women. We dream of a geography where women and children are not killed.

We plan for a local government where everyone in society is equal, where no individual is subjected to violence, and every individual is equally protected against violence. We work for a local government that never allows violence, where no one is a target of violence.

For years, the trustee mentality has destroyed our structures in our cities, especially women and cultural-art centers. The people, with their own means, tried to rebuild these structures. The efforts have largely continued, and our next goal is to continue these efforts in local governments.

Lastly, do you have a message for our readers?

The Kurdish Question is the foremost issue in this country, and due to its unresolved nature, there are deepening issues such as labor, male violence, child abuse, and workers' problems. They are all interconnected, and solving the Kurdish Question democratically will solve these problems too.

We want to implement a mindset of local governance where all people, women, and men are equal. We work for a democratic, women's freedom-oriented local governance. (EMK/VK)