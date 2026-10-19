DEM Party deputy visits jailed LGBTI+ activists in İstanbul

Özgül Saki, an İstanbul deputy from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, visited LGBTI+ activists held at Metris T-Type Prison in the city.

The activists were arrested as part of the "My Family Is Safe" operations, which began on Sep 12. Nine LGBTI+s arrested in İstanbul remain in custody after a court ruled to extend their detention during their first monthly detention review.

Explained: Turkey's 'My Family Is Safe' operations

In a statement shared on social media after the visit, Saki criticized the detention of the activists.

"Although there is no reason for them to remain in detention for even a single day, they were not released at the first detention review either," she wrote.

She also reported that prison conditions had improved since the early days of their detention. During the visit, Saki met with the prison director and conveyed some of the detainees' requests to the administration.

MP reports poor prison conditions after visiting detained LGBTI+ activists

The activists emphasized the importance of public solidarity, Saki said. "Each of them said separately that the solidarity outside gives them strength."

"But most importantly, we must not let up in our struggle and solidarity to ensure that they regain their freedom as soon as possible," she added.

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A total of 82 people, including morethan 40 rights defenders, were jailed pending trial following the Sep 12 raids.

Access was also blocked to hundreds of websites belonging to LGBTI+ organizations and social media accounts operated by activists.

In İstanbul, authorities decided to continue the detention of all nine arrested individuals following their first monthly detention review. (NÖ/VK)