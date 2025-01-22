DEM Party delegation makes second visit to meet PKK leader at İmralı island prison

A delegation from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) traveled to İmralı Island today for their second meeting with Abdullah Öcalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group.

The first meeting took place on Dec 28, when DEM deputies Sırrı Süreyya Önder and Pervin Buldan met with Öcalan at İmralı Prison. Ahmet Türk, the former co-mayor of Mardin who was replaced by a government-appointed trustee, joined the delegation for today's meeting.

No statement has yet been released regarding the content and details of today's planned meeting.

Background

Since October, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, a key ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has initiated Kurdish outreach efforts and suggested that Öcalan, who has been imprisoned since 1999, join the process. During his party's group meeting on Nov 26, Bahçeli said, "We expect face-to-face contact to be established between İmralı and the DEM group."

DEM Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan responded to Bahçeli's call, saying "As co-chairs, we want to contribute to this country's peace by meeting with Mr. Öcalan."

The same day, the DEM Party submitted an application to the Justice Ministry requesting a meeting with Öcalan. One month later, the ministry approved DEM Party's request, and Pervin Buldan and Sırrı Süreyya Önder met with Öcalan on İmralı Island on Dec 28.

According to Buldan and Önder, during the meeting, Öcalan presented a seven-point declaration containing "assessments aimed at finding a permanent solution to the Kurdish issue."

Subsequently, Önder, Buldan, and the newly added member Ahmet Türk began meeting with political parties. To date, the delegation has met with the MHP, Future Party, AKP, Felicity Party, CHP, YRP, and several other parties. (VK)