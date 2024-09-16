DEM Party commemorates Sabra and Shatilla massacre

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party marked the 42nd anniversary of the Sabra and Shatilla massacre with a press conference in Ankara, Turkey.

Yüksel Mutlu and Mahfuz Güleryüz, co-spokespersons of the party’s peoples and beliefs committee, condemned the 1982 massacre, which targeted Palestinian refugees and Lebanese civilians.

Mutlu emphasized that the attack, carried out by Israeli-backed Phalangist militias, resulted in the deaths of about 3,500 people and highlighted the lack of accountability for the perpetrators, despite the International Criminal Court declaring Ariel Sharon, then Israeli Defense Minister, a war criminal.

"The massacre in Sabra and Shatilla is one of the symbols of the honorable struggle of the Palestinian people, not only against the occupying forces but also against the policies of the capitalist colonial order to keep all peoples under pressure," the DEM committee said in a statement.

Güleryüz underscored that such atrocities highlight the importance of popular resistance and the ongoing fight for Palestinian self-determination. The HDP reiterated its call for solidarity with the Palestinian people and a just peace in the region.

Background of the massacre

The Sabra and Shatilla massacre occurred during the 1982 Israeli invasion of Lebanon. On Sep 16, Ariel Sharon announced the presence of 2,000 Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) members in the Sabra and Shatilla refugee camps. Israeli forces then proceeded to encircle the camps, allowing Phalangist militias to enter and carry out the massacre.

The killings lasted for three days, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 3,500 Palestinian and Lebanese civilians. Israel faced international condemnation for its role in the massacre, with Sharon being dubbed the "Butcher of Beirut." (VK)