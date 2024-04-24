DEM Party Batman provincial office raided by police

The police today raided the provincial office of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party in Batman, a Kurdish-populated city in the country’s east. The building was cordoned off while a search was being carried out.

The raid was conducted based on an "anonymous tip" against the party’s youth assemblies, Mezopotamya Agency (MA) reported. However, no specific details regarding the content of this tip have been disclosed to party members.

In response to the incident, the party’s provincial organization issued a statement, saying, "The AKP-MHP fascism which was defeated [in the local elections] is once again targeting Kurds and our party, attempting to delay the inevitable outcome. We call on all citizens to stand in solidarity with our party by gathering outside our provincial office. Let us protect our democratic will in Batman." (TY/VK)