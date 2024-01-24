DEM Party announces its candidates for co-mayors of in Diyarbakır

The second round of election for the candidate for the Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality of the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) for the local elections on March 31 was completed yesterday (23 January). DEM Party conducted primaries in all provinces where it received the highest or second-highest number of votes in previous local elections.

In the second-round election between Doğan Hatun and Garip Kandemir in Diyarbakır (Amed), Doğan Hatun emerged as the male co-mayoral candidate, securing 64% of the votes.

The statement made by the DEM Party Diyarbakır Provincial Organization on social media announced, "The second-round elections for the Amed Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayorship were completed today. All ballot boxes were opened, and the vote counting concluded. Garip Kandemir received 36% of the votes, while Doğan Hatun secured 64% of the votes, earning the position of Co-Mayoral candidate for Amed Metropolitan Municipality."

Among the female candidates, Serra Bucak was determined as a candidate in the first round of the primaries.

According to the results, it has been confirmed that the co-mayoral candidates for Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality from the Democratic Regions Party (DEM Party) are Doğan Hatun and Serra Bucak.

About Ayşe Serra Bucak Ayşe Serra Bucak, born in 1976 in Siverek district of Şanlıurfa, graduated from Istanbul Cağaloğlu Anatolian High School. She then received education in German Language and Literature as well as Pedagogy at the University of Cologne in Germany. After completing her education in Germany, she returned to Diyarbakır in 2006. Between 2006 and 2011, she held the position of Coordinator at the Education Support Center of Bağlar Municipality. In 2014, she was elected as a member of the Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality Council. She served as a co-mayor's advisor until the appointment of a trustee to the municipality in 2016.

About Doğan Hatun He was born in 1985 in the Kulp district of Diyarbakır. He graduated from the Department of Mining Engineering at Dicle University. Since 2016, he has been serving as the Co-President of the Diyarbakır Branch of Mining Engineers. Between 2018 and 2022, he held the position of Secretary at the Chamber of Turkish Mining Engineers (TMMOB) Provincial Coordination Board, acted as the spokesperson for the Amed Labor and Democracy Platform, and was a founding member of the Diyarbakır City Protection and Solidarity Platform. In the earthquake that occurred in Diyarbakır on February 6, 2023, he worked as the spokesperson for the crisis desk of the platform.

(RT/PE)