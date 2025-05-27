DEM Party and MHP discuss parliamentary commission and constitution

Co-chairs of the DEM Party, Tuncer Bakırhan and Tülay Hatimoğulları, along with their accompanying delegation, met with Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli.

The meeting took place in Bahçeli’s office in the Parliament and was attended by Deputy Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Celal Adan and MHP Deputy Chair Feti Yıldız.

From the DEM Party delegation, in addition to Bakırhan and Hatimoğulları, Group Deputy Chairs Sezai Temelli and Gülüstan Kılıç Koçyiğit were also present.

The meeting was closed to the press and lasted approximately 40 minutes.

Speaking to journalists afterward, DEM Party Group Deputy Chair Koçyiğit said the meeting was positive and touched upon the so-called “execution law,” which could lead to a number of prisoners being released early.

Bahçeli, while leaving Parliament, told reporters that he would continue his work in Parliament after the Eid al-Adha holiday.

"The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere"

In a written statement from the DEM Party, it was stated that the meeting, which included a comprehensive exchange of views on developments in Turkey and the region, was held in a "highly constructive atmosphere."

The statement noted that the developments following the "Call for Peace and Democratic Society," Turkey’s democratization process, the DEM Party İmralı Committee’s meeting with PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan, and the organization’s congress decisions announced on May 12 were discussed.

Meeting to be held with AKP delegation

The DEM Party continued the statement as follows:

"Steps that need to be taken for the process to move forward, the role Parliament will play, the new judicial package, the commission expected to be established in Parliament, and the constitution were among the topics discussed. It was emphasized that establishing a fully authorized commission within the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, as called for by Bahçeli, and adopting a method that ensures active participation of political parties in this process is of critical importance."

At the end of the statement, it was noted that the DEM Party delegation will meet with the AKP delegation tomorrow (May 28) in Parliament.

