DEM Party and AKP discuss peace process and prison reform bill

The meeting was held today in the AKP Group room at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM). Representing the DEM Party were Co-Chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan, and Group Deputy Chairs Gülistan Kılıç Koçyiğit and Sezai Temelli. Representing the AKP were Deputy Chair Efkan Âlâ, Party Spokesperson Ömer Çelik, Group Chair Abdullah Güler, and Group Deputy Chair Özlem Zengin.

DEM Party: "Expectations for prison release reform package expressed"

After the 2-hour-and-15-minute meeting, the DEM Party issued a statement on its official website, noting that "a comprehensive exchange of views on developments in Turkey and the region took place."

A brief summary of the DEM Party’s statement is as follows:

“The expectations of our party and society regarding the prison release reform package, the regulations on ill prisoners, and the enactment of these reforms before the holiday were clearly expressed during the meeting.”

The release reform package will affect the enforcement of prison sentences or the execution of prison sentences. In other words, it could lead to certain prisoners being released before completing their sentence.

Temelli: "Prison release reforms postponed to autumn"

Speaking to İlke TV after the meeting, DEM Party Group Deputy Chair Sezai Temelli said, “A true prison release reform, because it carries certain risks, has been postponed until autumn.”

Temelli stated that the bill to be submitted to Parliament tomorrow would include a provision for ill prisoners, but added, “Unfortunately, we won’t see the broader prison release reforms that were anticipated.”

AKP’s Efkan Âlâ: No disruption or delay

After the meeting, AKP’s Efkan Âlâ stated, “A comprehensive evaluation of the process was conducted. The process continues as planned, with no disruptions or delays. Everyone must contribute their utmost to achieving a Turkey free of terrorism. Efforts in this regard are ongoing.”

When asked about the scope of the prison release package, AKP’s Abdullah Güler responded, “[...] we’ll provide detailed explanations tomorrow or the day after.”

Kurtulmuş: “Responsibility lies with Parliament”

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş emphasized that the disarmament process initiated by the PKK, following Abdullah Öcalan’s call, marks the start of a new phase that must be guided by the Parliament. He announced plans to form a cross-party parliamentary commission to monitor and lead the process, stating that it must be transparent, inclusive, and driven by a shared sense of responsibility beyond partisan interests.

Kurtulmuş described this moment as a historic opportunity for Turkey to end decades of conflict, which he noted has caused immense human and economic losses. He called on all political parties to participate actively and responsibly, stressing that the goal is to build unity and brotherhood, not to engage in political bargaining. He also praised MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli for his support in advancing the process.

What happened previously? PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan sent a message from İmralı Prison on February 27, calling on the PKK to lay down arms and dissolve the organization. This announcement was conveyed to the public by DEM Party MPs Ahmet Türk, Sırrı Süreyya Önder, and Pervin Buldan during a meeting in İstanbul. In response to Öcalan’s call, the PKK declared a ceasefire starting March 1. The statement emphasized that “none of our forces will engage in armed actions unless attacked.” It also stated that Öcalan must attain “conditions for a free and active life” to lead the process. Supporting Öcalan’s call, the DEM Party took various steps to promote progress toward democratization. Party officials emphasized the need to end the practice of appointing state trustees (kayyım) and to open the way for democratic politics. They also demanded legal reforms concerning the release of ill prisoners. Öcalan’s views were shared with political parties. From May 5-7, the PKK held its 12th Congress and announced the organization’s dissolution and the end of its armed struggle. This decision was a direct response to Öcalan’s call. Following the PKK’s decision, the DEM Party stated that “a step closer to the horizon of peace after fifty years of conflict” had been taken. The party highlighted the need for legislative and constitutional reforms and pointed to Parliament as the key actor in advancing the democratic solution process. The DEM Party insists that improving Öcalan’s conditions is essential for the success of the process. Party officials continue to call for dialogue with the government to take steps toward democratization and a political solution. These developments are seen as marking the beginning of a new era in addressing the Kurdish issue in Turkey. However, the steps taken and dialogue between the parties are of critical importance for the process to result in lasting peace.

