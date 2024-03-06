DEM Party: '54,000 voters transferred to the Kurdish provinces'

A press conference regarding election security was held by Sevda Çelik Özbingöl, co-spokesperson of the Jurisdiction and Human Rights Commission of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), and Öztürk Türkdoğan, the co-mayoral candidate for Ankara Metropolitan Municipality from the DEM Party.

Türkdoğan emphasized the existence of "serious issues related to irregular voter registrations" and stated that 54,000 voters had been transferred to Kurdish cities.

Türkdoğan highlighted that a significant portion of the transferred voters were security personnel, providing examples from various provinces:

Ağrı center: 4,600 voters

Bitlis Tatvan: 708 voters

Diyarbakır Eğil: 1,213 voters

Diyarbakır Kulp: 1,985 voters

Hakkari Çukurca: 3,602 voters

Hakkari Dereci: 2,107 voters

Hakkari Yüksekova Esendere: 2,019 voters

Şemdinli: 2,260 voters

Iğdır center: 4,598 voters

Kars center: 4,030 voters

Siirt Eruh: 1,357 voters

Siirt Kurtalan: 1,175 voters

Siirt center: 6,643 voters

Şırnak center: 8,287voters

"Electoral boards have rejected our objections"

Türkdoğan stated that they had determined the transfer of nearly 54,000 voters across a total of 31 centers, and their objections had been rejected by provincial and district boards as well as the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK).

He continued, "In Ağrı center alone, 1,923 voters have been registered at a single address. Similarly, in another address in Ağrı – where security personnel are stationed – 1,221 voters have been transferred.

"We objected, and what response did we receive? 'Some of the individuals subject to objection are assigned under the command of the provincial gendarmerie for reinforcement of security measures, while others are assigned under the command of the 3rd Commando Brigade for exercises and operational activities. Furthermore, if the objected person does not reside at the address provided in the voter list, evidence of their actual residence must be provided.' They stated and rejected. You have registered security personnel here before September 1, 2023; then we objected, and the provincial electoral board says, 'Tell us where they live so we can investigate.' This is your duty. The law has entrusted this duty to you. All of these objections have been rejected.

"Blatant irregularities are occurring in Kurdish cities"

"In this criminal complaint process, we have not only targeted those involved in these actions but also filed criminal complaints against security personnel who have unlawfully registered their addresses.

"We call on opposition parties in Turkey; blatant irregularities are occurring in Kurdish cities in the East and Southeast, and in some provincial centers, significant district centers, there is an attempt to manipulate municipal elections through irregular voter registrations to either take away seats from our party or transfer them to the ruling party. Will everyone just stand by and watch?" (RT/PE)