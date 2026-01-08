DEM deputies protest attacks on Kurdish neighborhoods in Aleppo

The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party lawmakers gathered at the parliament press entrance today to protest attacks against the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods in Aleppo, Syria. The attacks are being carried out by the Syrian Interim Government.

DEM Party Group Deputy Chair Sezai Temelli stated that at least 10 people have been killed and nearly 60 others wounded so far, describing the situation as "a crime against humanity."

"Everyone has fallen silent. What are you waiting for? Are you waiting for 10,000 people to be massacred instead of 10?" Temelli asked.

Temelli called on Turkey and other guarantor countries to take responsibility. He criticized statements from the National Defense Ministry and the Foreign Ministry, which attributed the clashes to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The Defense Ministry indicated that Turkey could provide military support if requested by the Damascus administration.

"We hear statements that effectively dynamite the situation and try to destroy social peace there. This is unacceptable," Temelli said.

Protests in Kurdish cities

"Rojava is conscience, resistance, and freedom. It cannot be subdued," reads the banner displayed during the demonstration in Diyarbakır (MA)

Protests also took place across several provinces in Turkey, including Diyarbakır, Hakkari, Bingöl, Şırnak, Van, Mardin, and Dersim. In Diyarbakır, protesters marched from Koşuyolu Park to AZC Plaza, chanting slogans against the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group.

Democratic Regions Party (DBP) Co-Chairperson Keskin Bayındır joined the march in Diyarbakır and claimed the attacks were planned. Bayındır criticized the silence of the international community and Turkey, drawing parallels to past support for ISIS.

"Those who supported ISIS during the 2013-15 period want to support the HTS gangs today," Bayındır said. He noted that the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria has built an equal life for 13 years despite blockades and threats.

In the Nusaybin district of Mardin, thousands gathered at the Kader Ortakaya Kardeşlik Park near the border with the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishlo. DBP Mardin Provincial Co-Chairperson Abdülselam Turan stated during the march that "the Kurdish people are not alone, defenseless, or helpless in the face of these attacks." (VK)