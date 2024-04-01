TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 1 April 2024 14:25
 ~ Modified On: 1 April 2024 14:28
2 min Read

DEM contests election results in Kurdish cities amid 'voter transfer' claims

The party has claimed that thousands of security officers were relocated to the country's predominantly Kurdish-populated regions with the aim of affecting the outcome of the local polls.

Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party Co-Chair Tuncer Bakırhan addressed the controversial election results in the Kurdish-majority regions of Şırnak, Kars, and Bitlis through his social media account.

Referring to allegations that security forces were relocated to Kurdish cities to vote for the ruling bloc, Bakırhan stated, "The administration of those who believe they won with illegal voters in dozens of cities including Şırnak, Bitlis, and Kars is not legitimate. We call on everyone to respect the will of the people. They want to seize the municipalities you won with great effort and struggle using illegal voters."

"In Şırnak, it is the resilient Şırnak city that won against 6,541 illegal voters. The people of Şırnak stood up for their will. Let no one be fooled by official lies. We will not allow our city to be seized by those who cannot even answer the question 'Where are you from?' with their votes. The question 'Where are you from?' is a slap in the face to colonialist mentality."

"In Bitlis, the heart of justice, knowledge, and culture, we achieved a great victory. The trick of illegal voters and the annulment of our votes are a coup against the will of the people. We reject this coup. Our legal objections continue."

"And Kars. Those who think they won with 3,842 relocated illegal voters have been condemned and defeated in the conscience of the people of Kars. When the forbidden voters who are not from Kars are excluded, we win by 1,386 votes. Regardless of the outcome, Kars is ours."

"We continue our legal and political struggle in all respects. We call on the democratic public opinion and opposition to stand up for the will of the people, which is attempted to be seized with illegal voters, especially in dozens of cities including Şırnak, Bitlis, and Kars. Let's be clear: the administration of those who believe they won with illegal voters in dozens of cities, especially in Şırnak, Bitlis, and Kars, is not legitimate." (RT/VK)

