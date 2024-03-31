TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 31 March 2024 15:17
 ~ Modified On: 31 March 2024 15:18
DEM candidate in Mardin exposed to pepper spray

Devrim Demir was hospitalized after the incident.

BIA News Desk
DEM candidate in Mardin exposed to pepper spray

Devrim Demir, co-candidate for the pro-Kurdish DEM Party in Mardin, was hospitalized after being exposed to pepper spray discharged by police at close range.

According to Mezopotamya Agency (MA), tension arose while Mardin Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayoral candidate Devrim Demir was conducting inspections at Atatürk Primary School in the Ömerli district.

As the tension escalated, the police resorted to using pepper spray against the citizens present. They directed the pepper spray at Demir's face and eyes from close range. Subsequently, Demir collapsed due to the effects of the pepper spray. He was then transported to Ömerli State Hospital for treatment.

Özgür Aksoy, who attempted to document the attack, was detained by the police. (AS/VK)

2024 local elections
