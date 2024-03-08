TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 8 March 2024 12:50
 ~ Modified On: 8 March 2024 12:58
2 min Read

Defense Ministry: 'The US continues its support for the SDF under the pretext of fighting ISIS'

The Ministry of National Defense did not confirm the reports that General Kurilla, the Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) conducting the fight against ISIS, had met with "SDF Commander Mazlum Abdi" in Syria. However, it continued to accuse the US of supporting the SDF, which it labels as "terrorist."

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
The National Defense Ministry announced that the United States continues its support for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDG), which the U.S. designates as a "terrorist organization" and frequently conducts airstrikes against. The Ministry called for the cessation of aid and support to the SDG and expressed the expectation that sincere support would be provided in the fight against terrorism instead.

Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, the Press and Public Relations Advisor to the Ministry of National Defense, addressed questions during a press briefing today that extensively covered the topic of "counterterrorism," following the sharing of information on current military processes.

In response to questions about the meeting between the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and the SDG in Syria, Aktürk stated, "The U.S. continues its support for the PKK/YPG/SDG terrorist organization under the pretext of combating ISIS. Fighting one terrorist organization using another terrorist organization is not viable. In other words, counterterrorism is not conducted with terrorists. Our expectation from friendly and allied countries is the cessation of aid and support to the PKK/YPG/SDG terrorist organization and sincere support for our fight against terrorism."

The statement from the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) on Monday on the X social media platform announced that Commander Michael Erik Kurilla had visited Syria to meet with U.S. forces and security partners.

According to CENTCOM's statement, General Kurilla visited CENTCOM military facilities in Jordan and Syria, including Tower 22, the El Tanf Garrison, the Rumaliyn Landing Zone, MSS Euphrates, and MSS Green Village, on February 28 and 29 to assess developments and gain firsthand information on the progress made in the Defeat ISIS Campaign, meeting with local leaders during the visit. (AEK/VK)

