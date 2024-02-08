Defense minister holds talks with Kurdistan officials

During his official visit to Iraq, Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with the President of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Nechirvan Barzani, and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

According to a statement from the ministry reported by Anadolu Agency, Güler, accompanied by Chief of General Staff General Metin Gürak, continued his discussions in Iraq today. The statement highlighted:

"Minister Yaşar Güler, who traveled from Baghdad to Erbil yesterday evening, held a meeting with KRG Regional President Nechirvan Barzani. During the meeting, discussions revolved around counterterrorism efforts and regional developments."

As reported by Rûdaw, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and Yaşar Güler evaluated the general situation in Iraq and bilateral relations. Güler expressed condolences for those who lost their lives in Iran's attack on Erbil, stating, "There is no justified reason for the attack."

The meeting emphasized the importance of maintaining coordination and collaboration for the security and stability of the KRG, Iraq, and the region.

Prime Minister Barzani conveyed the KRG's desire to enhance bilateral relations based on good neighborliness and mutual interests, asserting a commitment to not tolerate "threats" from neighboring countries.

The implementation of the Sinjar Agreement and the repatriation of refugees were among the topics discussed during the meeting.