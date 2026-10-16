Death toll from İstanbul floods rises to five, several others reported missing

The death toll from flooding in İstanbul has risen to five after a construction worker died late yesterday and the body of a missing man was recovered today.

The worker, identified as Faik Şentürk, was helping drain water that had accumulated in a well at a school construction site in the Beykoz district when he fell into it, according to media reports.

The body of Turgut Dursun, 66, was found beneath a bridge in Sarıyer, one of the districts hardest hit by the floods.

Heavy rainfall that began late on Oct 13 and continued into the following day triggered flash floods across İstanbul's European and Asian sides, particularly in the city's northern districts.

Search operations for at least five more missing people are underway, according to İstanbul Governor Davut Gül.

Speaking to reporters today, Gül said the city had experienced its heaviest rainfall since 1942.

The governor said emergency crews had rescued 3,050 people stranded by the floods, with no one still awaiting rescue. Search teams continued looking for those reported missing.

"Seven of our fellow citizens were discharged after completing treatment, and missing person reports were filed for five people. Search operations are continuing," Gül said.

Emergency teams working to clear debris in Ayağaza neighborhood Over 800 insurance claims Meanwhile, the Insurance Association of Turkey (TSB) reported that insurers had received 838 claims related to flooding and water damage in İstanbul as of Oct 15. Of those, 776 were filed under fire insurance policies and 62 under comprehensive vehicle insurance. "These are only the initial reports. The true extent of the damage will become clearer in the coming days as new claims are filed and loss assessment work progresses," TSB President Ahmet Yaşar said.