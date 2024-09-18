TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 18 September 2024 13:59
 ~ Modified On: 18 September 2024 17:22
4 min Read

Deadly pasta factory explosion occurred despite recent inspection

A worker has said that a thorough inspection was carried out and the required measures were taken.

Hikmet Adal

The deadly explosion at a pasta factory in Hendek, Sakarya, occurred despite a recent inspection for safety measures, bianet has learned.

The Sep 15 incident at the factory of Oba Makarna, a leading pasta manufacturer in Turkey, killed one person and left 30 others injured, six of them critically. While the investigation to determine the cause of the explosion is still ongoing, initial findings suggest a dust explosion, a common hazard in the agricultural industry.

Suspected dust explosion at pasta factory in Sakarya kills one, injures dozens amid job safety concerns
Suspected dust explosion at pasta factory in Sakarya kills one, injures dozens amid job safety concerns
16 September 2024

A factory worker who asked to remain anonymous due to job loss concerns told bianet that  the exact cause remains unclear even to employees as well, and they have not yet received an official statement from the company management.

Aerial images of the factory after the incident suggest the blast occurred near the silos, though the worker said the explosion likely originated in a section near the milling area, where flour and semolina are transported through equipment known as "spirals." These devices could potentially accumulate dust, which, when exposed to sparks, might lead to a dust explosion.

The incident occurred on a Sunday, a non-workday for most employees. However, production continued in the factory's milling section, which operates 24/7. "If this had happened on a Monday, many more lives could have been lost," the worker said.

The recent inspection

The factory had reportedly undergone a thorough safety inspection just weeks before the explosion, according to the worker. This inspection lasted almost two weeks, with safety measures being implemented as requested by the inspectors, including the installation of additional doors and ventilation systems.

When asked about whether the company was notified of the inspection in advance, which had been revealed to be the case in a 2020 fireworks factory explosion in Sakarya, the worker said, “I don't know if this inspection was notified, of course, but it took a long time. It lasted over a week, close to two weeks. The inspectors kept asking for things, they did whatever they wanted. They said 'we want a door here', they built a door. They said 'we want ventilation here', they built ventilation.”

However, the worker also acknowledged that while the company took action on safety issues, some measures were delayed. "Some of the improvements were implemented after a while, but if the issue was critical to production, it was dealt with immediately," he said.

The factory employees regularly received job safety training and equipment such as headsets, goggles and masks were available to them, he added.

Dust explosions

The Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB/UCTEA) also weighed in on the incident, suggesting that the explosion might have been caused by grain dust.

The union noted that grain dust can ignite when it comes into contact with a spark, causing a rapid combustion that leads to high-pressure explosions. The union urged employers to take proactive measures, such as improving silo ventilation and regularly cleaning dust accumulation areas.

It emphasized the importance of conducting thorough inspections to prevent similar accidents in the future, recommending stronger regulations and enforcement to hold companies accountable. "Worker safety is the responsibility of the employer, and workplaces must be regularly inspected for compliance with safety standards," it stated.

Inspections with prior notice

The incident has drawn comparisons to the 2020 fireworks factory explosion in Hendek, which also raised concerns about workplace safety regulations. Investigations into that case had revealed that safety inspections were conducted with prior notice to the company, potentially allowing for the concealment of safety hazards.

TMMOB has also recommended the formation of a National Worker Health and Safety Institute, which would operate independently and include participation from trade unions, professional organizations, universities, and government bodies to ensure the effective regulation of workplace safety. (HA/VK)

workers job safety
related news
Sakarya fireworks factory explosion: Two factory owners sentenced to 16 years in prison
1 March 2022
/haber/sakarya-fireworks-factory-explosion-two-factory-owners-sentenced-to-16-years-in-prison-258425
Sakarya fireworks blast: Amount of stored explosives was above legal limits, experts find
22 September 2021
/haber/sakarya-fireworks-blast-amount-of-stored-explosives-was-above-legal-limits-experts-find-250671
Explosion in Illegal Fireworks Factory: 23 Dead, 117 Injured
31 January 2008
/haber/explosion-in-illegal-fireworks-factory-23-dead-117-injured-104578
