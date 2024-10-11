TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 11 October 2024 11:43
 ~ Modified On: 11 October 2024 14:12
2 min Read

Culture Ministry bans Kurdish-language film ‘Rojbash’

The ministry deemed the film “unsuitable for commercial circulation,” effectively banning it from being shown in cinemas.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Culture Ministry bans Kurdish-language film ‘Rojbash’
A still image from the film.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has blocked the theatrical release of Rojbash, a film that tells the story of a group of Kurdish stage actors reuniting after 25 years.

The ministry deemed the film “unsuitable for commercial circulation,” a decision that prompted a legal challenge from the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), which announced on Oct 9 that it had filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the ban.

Producer Özkan Küçük criticized the decision, emphasizing the cultural importance of the film.  “I never expected this project, which focuses on Kurds practicing their art in their native language, to end up in court. All my efforts were to ensure the film reached as wide an audience as possible," he told MLSA.

Küçük noted that the ministry's decision effectively banned the film from being shown in cinemas. “It is unacceptable for a committee, whose job is to classify films, to block a film we’ve worked on for nearly six years from reaching audiences,” he added.

Dozens of Kurdish concerts, plays banned in Turkey in three years
Dozens of Kurdish concerts, plays banned in Turkey in three years
18 May 2022

Parliamentary inquiry

Sinan Çiftyürek, an MP from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, submitted a parliamentary inquiry to Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, raising concerns about censorship.

The inquiry asked for clarification on the reasoning behind the ban and whether the film predominantly being in the Kurdish language played a role in the decision.

He also requested data on the ministry’s support for Kurdish theater and cinema over the past five years, including the number of Kurdish-language films that have been banned and the reasons for their prohibition.

The MP also asked how many Kurdish-language films or theater productions have been banned by the ministry over the past five years, and what were the reasons for these bans. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
kurdish artists
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
Back to Top