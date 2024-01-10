csdestek.org website of association against sexual violence now available in Persian

The csdestek.org website, which aims to increase the awareness of accessible support services after sexual violence, enabling survivors to benefit more from their rights and have better access to support services and units, is now available in the Persian language. The site provides empowering information in a supportive language, highlighting accessible support services after sexual violence.

The website includes information about the post-sexual violence support system, self-help, and the İstanbul Units Map. The Kurdish, Arabic, and English versions of the site have been previously published.

The csdestek.org website includes up-to-date information for refugees, immigrants, and asylum seekers living in Turkey but not necessarily Turkish citizens, with the aim of facilitating their access to their rights after sexual violence.

What is csdestek.org?

csdestek.org has been prepared with the needs of those who have survived sexual violence in mind. It aims to inform individuals who have survived sexual violence or abuse.

csdestek.org provides information on seeking support after different types of sexual violence, the process of reporting violence, coping with challenging post-violence situations, and more. Additionally, it includes the İstanbul Units Map, which provides contact information for institutions offering services to those who have survived sexual violence in İstanbul. (AY/PE)