NEWS
Date published: 31 January 2024 14:18
 ~ Modified On: 31 January 2024 15:03
3 min Read

FEBRUARY 6 EARTHQUAKES:

Criminal complaint against experts who find suspects 'faultless' for collapsed buildings

In the criminal complaint, it was stated that the suspects, who had been previously caught attempting to flee, were released based on the expert report.

Ayça Söylemez
Ayça Söylemez

Ayça Söylemez
Criminal complaint against experts who find suspects 'faultless' for collapsed buildings

In Hatay, one of the buildings that collapsed in the earthquakes on February 6 was the Ilgım Apartment.

Lawyer Duygu Bingöllü, who lost relatives in this building, filed a criminal complaint against the experts who prepared the expert report, after the release of the building's contractor and the construction supervisor following the report in the investigation being carried out.

Lawyer Bingöllü stated, "This building was 3.5 years old and was advertised as 'earthquake-resistant.'"

"Experts never visited the site"

Duygu Bingöllü listed the deficiencies in the report in her statement to bianet:

"All examinations were based on the documents submitted by the suspects to the construction inspection company during the licensing stage, plus a test conducted on a single core sample. In other words, 95% of the examined documents consist of those submitted by the suspects, whom we, as complainants, claim to have committed irregularities, during the construction phase... In addition, no soil study or liquefaction test was conducted during the examination, and the experts never visited the site."

Bingöllü also added that witnesses were not heard during the expert examination, and no action was taken against the responsible authorities.

Court disregards previous escape attempts

Based on the expert report, the Hatay 1st Peace Criminal Court had ruled for the release of the contractor Salih Zorsu and the building inspection supervisor Edip Talipoğlu, who were arrested on charges of "causing death and injury by negligence."

However, as it is stated in the criminal complaint, Edip Talipoğlu, the building inspection supervisor, was caught as a fugitive in Didim during the investigation initiated by the Hatay Public Prosecutor's Office and the contractor Salih Zorsu could only be captured days later.

Lawyer Bingöllü stated that the court that issued the release order disregarded the previous escape attempts.

“We waited for days but nobody came”

Duygu İnegöllü's husband's aunt Lale Portakaldalı, her husband Sercan (Sercio) Portakaldalı, and their daughters Asel and Arven lost their lives in the Ilgım Apartment.

Lawyer İnegöllü described their experiences after the February 6 earthquake as follows:

"We reached the building on February 7. For days, we begged for help for our relatives through social media, journalists, and celebrities... No one came. Volunteers mostly worked for half a day, saying there is no sign of life, and then left.

We could reach them on the 8th day. Almost all the bodies found were in very bad condition, with no bodily integrity. Most of them were in the fetal position, trying to protect their heads, but there was no smallest space that could be a living area in the building...

Then we entered the investigation stage, but even then, no one took any action. Prosecutors changed every 15 days. We obtained a warrant for forced arrest, and the contractor and construction supervisor were arrested. However, they were released when this report came. Their aim is to exonerate everyone before the investigations even turn into lawsuits..."

Ayça Söylemez
Ayça Söylemez
Boğaziçi Üniversitesi Felsefe Bölümü mezunu. Mimar Sinan Güzel Sanatlar Üniversitesi Sosyoloji bölümünde yüksek lisans yaptı. Marmara Üniversitesi İletişim Bilimleri’nde doktora yapıyor. Vatan, Akşam, HaberTürk ve Hürriyet...

Boğaziçi Üniversitesi Felsefe Bölümü mezunu. Mimar Sinan Güzel Sanatlar Üniversitesi Sosyoloji bölümünde yüksek lisans yaptı. Marmara Üniversitesi İletişim Bilimleri’nde doktora yapıyor. Vatan, Akşam, HaberTürk ve Hürriyet gazetelerinin yazıişleri ve dış haberler bölümünde çalıştı. Güncel Hukuk dergisinde yazıları yayınlandı. BirGün’de Anonim adlı köşeyi yazıyor. 2011’den bu yana bianet’te İnsan Hakları Editörü.

HATAY ONE YEAR AFTER THE EARTHQUAKES
The dilemma between living in tents and moving on
Today 11:02
Hatay after the earthquakes: Routines have changed
22 January 2024
Women don’t feel safe in earthquake housing in Diyarbakır outskirts
10 January 2024
'Most damaged buildings in Adana constructed over riverbeds and agricultural areas'
8 January 2024
Issues of shelter, water, and food persist eleven months after the earthquake
5 January 2024
Rising postal expenses impede prisoners' sole connection to the outside world
Hitit University revokes prisoners’ permission to study over ‘security concerns’
Constitutional Court petitioned after lack of prosecution for police in 2015 Ankara Massacre
OCTOBER 10 ANKARA MASSACRE
'ISIS members convicted in the massacre case are outside among us'
Journalist Ayşenur Aslan completed giving her statement at the courthouse
