Crime ring with 230 million dollars in bread sector transactions dismantled in southern Turkey

Authorities in southern Turkey have dismantled an organized crime group accused of attempting to monopolize the local bread market through violence and intimidation, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced today.

Thirty-eight suspects, including ringleader Barış Turgut, were detained during simultaneous raids in Mersin, according to the statement. Following judicial proceedings, 17 members of the group were arrested, while 19 others were released under judicial control.

The investigation, coordinated by the Mersin Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and the local police anti-smuggling and organized crime branch, revealed a systematic effort to seize control of the lavash bread market, Yerlikaya said. The group targeted bakeries and producers throughout the province to establish a monopoly.

The group engaged in threats and pressure against local business owners. Members were allegedly involved in two intentional wounding incidents and carried out 10 separate shootings targeting workplaces and individuals involved in lavash production.

Weapons, bank accounts seized

"We have no tolerance for crime syndicates that act with arrogance and see themselves above the law," Yerlikaya said. "We continue our struggle against organized crime structures 365 days a year, day and night, regardless of time or place, to establish peace."

The operation resulted in the seizure of one long-barreled weapon, five unlicensed handguns, and an unlicensed hunting rifle. Authorities also confiscated 23 vehicles identified as proceeds of crime.

Financial investigations uncovered significant capital flow linked to the organization. Authorities seized 85 bank accounts that recorded transactions totaling 10 billion 761 million liras (~230 million US dollars) over the past five years. (VK)