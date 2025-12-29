Crew member's death on TV set 'was murder, not accident,' actor claims

Questions have emerged over the death of Ahmet Emin Yavuk, a crew member on the Turkish TV series Gözleri Karadeniz, after claims that he died as a result of violence rather than an accident.

Actor Kerem Arslanoğlu, who was also involved in the series, publicly disputed earlier reports that described the incident as an accident. In a video shared on social media, Arslanoğlu claimed Yavuk’s injuries were caused by violence on set.

The series aired its final episode abruptly on Dec 16, concluding with its 16th installment.

“Let the truth not be covered up,” Arslanoğlu said in the video. According to his account, Yavuk became involved in a fight that erupted between another crew member and individuals with whom that person had previous tensions. Arslanoğlu said Yavuk followed them in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and later contacted the production coordinator for help. When help arrived, he was found seriously injured.

'Not a fall'

Yavuk was placed in intensive care and died on Dec 27 from his injuries. Arslanoğlu said the nature of Yavuk’s trauma made it clear that the incident could not be classified as a simple accident.

A statement from the Yavuk family’s lawyer supported this view, citing forensic and medical reports included in the case file. “The trauma experienced by Ahmet Emin Yavuk did not result from a simple fall,” the statement read.

Following these findings, authorities expanded the investigation. Four suspects were detained, and one was formally arrested on charges of intentional homicide. The investigation is ongoing for the other suspects.

The Cinema Workers’ Union (Sine-Sen) also made a statement on social media, declaring, “We will follow this process until justice is served.” (NÖ/VK)