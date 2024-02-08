Cousin of the courthouse attack victim is one who disappeared in custody during 1980 coup

During Tuesday's clash that occurred in front of the Istanbul Courthouse located in Çağlayan, Dilfiraz Karataş, who was passing by, was targeted by bullets. Karataş, who was killed while going to a relative's funeral, was also a relative of a missing person.

A ceremony for Dilfiraz Karataş was held yesterday (February 7) at the Bağcılar Djemevi. In addition to relatives, many people attended the ceremony, including İstanbul Governor Davut Gül, Bağcılar District Governor Abdullah Uçgun, İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor Şaban Yılmaz, Bağcılar Mayor Abdullah Özdemir, and CHP İstanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik.

Karataş who lost her life in the attack in front of İstanbul courthouse laid to rest

Muzaffer Yedigöl,Dilfiraz Karataş's cousin, was also among the relatives who attended the ceremony. He had told the journalists, "Let's call it a coincidence death. She was going to his relative's 40th meal, in other words a mawlid. She gets off the metrobus and finds herself in the middle of the conflict. She was a wonderful person. She gave breakfast to her children in the morning, went to Çağlayan, and died. She left behind a teacher daughter, a grieving veterinarian son, and a grieving father."

It was revealed that Muzaffer Yedigöl is also a relative of a missing person. His brother, Nurettin Yedigöl, was one of those who lost their lives as a result of torture at police stations during the September 12, 1980 military coup period.

There were those who saw Nurettin Yedigöl in custody, but later it was announced that he was not in custody. His name was listed in the 'disappeared in custody' list. There were those who heard his voice during torture, and there were those who saw him in custody. For years, his relatives searched for him, and among those who searched for their loved ones on Saturdays was Muzaffer Yedigöl, the brother of Nurettin Yedigöl.

733rd Saturday mothers/people action for Nurettin Yedigöl

From the 733rd Saturday Mothers/People gathering in Galatasaray, İstanbul

During the 733rd Saturday Mothers/People gathering held on April 13, 2019, a call was made for the trial of those responsible for the disappearance of Nurettin Yedigöl, who disappeared in custody on April 10, 1981.

During this gathering in 2019, Nurettin Yedigöl's brother Muzaffer Yedigöl had spoken and stated that he was conveying a message from their 99-year-old mother, Zeycan Yedigöl:

"We have spoken out a lot, but we haven't found a solution. My mother says, 'I do not forgive the president, the prime minister, or my people. Because they promised us. They promised to provide information about the fate of the disappeared.' My mother still asks when Nurettin will come. She says she has not forgiven anyone. I hope no one else will be tortured like us, no one will suffer. Let justice and conscience prevail."

Human rights advocate Ümit Efe had also spoken as one of the witnesses who saw Yedigöl in custody and said:

"Nurettin Yedigöl was subjected to torture with his eyes blindfolded and hands tied in the center of İstanbul, at the Gayrettepe Police Headquarters. We witnessed this. We were arrested while searching for his fate, we were tortured. Yet, we did not give up."

What happened?

An armed attack was carried out at the checkpoint in front of the C Gate of the İstanbul Çağlayan Courthouse on Tuesday (February 6). One female and one male assailant were killed, and 3 police officers and 6 other individuals were injured. The Interior Minister announced that the assailants were members of the DHKP/C organization. Dilfiraz Karataş, injured in the attack, died later in the day in hospital.