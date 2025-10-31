TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 31 October 2025 14:42
 ~ Modified On: 31 October 2025 15:37
1 min Read

Court sentences eight to life in Bolu ski resort fire case

Owner of the hotel is among those who received life sentences.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Court sentences eight to life in Bolu ski resort fire case
The hotel in the aftermath of the fire (AA)

A court on the fourth day of the third hearing in a mass trial over a deadly hotel fire at Bolu’s Kartalkaya Ski Resort sentenced 11 people to aggravated life imprisonment.

The fire, which broke out at the Grand Kartal Hotel on Jan 21, killed 78 people and injured 133 others. The court’s decision came after final defense statements were delivered by the defendants. The panel of judges rejected requests to expand the scope of the investigation before announcing the verdict.

Kartalkaya hotel workers ‘couldn’t find extinguishers’ during fire
Kartalkaya hotel workers ‘couldn’t find extinguishers’ during fire
30 January 2025

Of the 32 defendants on trial, 20 had been held in pretrial detention. The Bolu 1st Heavy Penal Court handed aggravated life sentences to 11 people, including the detained hotel owner Halit Ergül, as well as Emine Ergül, Elif Aras, Ceyda Hacıbekiroğlu, Zeki Yılmaz, Ahmet Demir, Emir Aras, and Sedat Gülener.

No sentence reductions were applied by the court.

Bolu hotel fire: delayed response, lack of oversight, flawed legal framework
Bolu hotel fire: delayed response, lack of oversight, flawed legal framework
23 January 2025

(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Bolu ski resort fire bolu
related news
Fatalities rise to 78 in Bolu hotel fire, two municipal officials detained
23 January 2025
/haber/fatalities-rise-to-78-in-bolu-hotel-fire-two-municipal-officials-detained-303891
'No alarms, no sprinklers': Bolu ski resort fire death toll rises to 76 amid negligence allegations
22 January 2025
/haber/no-alarms-no-sprinklers-bolu-ski-resort-fire-death-toll-rises-to-76-amid-negligence-allegations-303867
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Fatalities rise to 78 in Bolu hotel fire, two municipal officials detained
23 January 2025
/haber/fatalities-rise-to-78-in-bolu-hotel-fire-two-municipal-officials-detained-303891
'No alarms, no sprinklers': Bolu ski resort fire death toll rises to 76 amid negligence allegations
22 January 2025
/haber/no-alarms-no-sprinklers-bolu-ski-resort-fire-death-toll-rises-to-76-amid-negligence-allegations-303867
Back to Top