Court panel returns her book to the mother who lost her son in the Çorlu train derailment

Mısra Öz, who lost her son in the Çorlu train derailment where 25 people, including 7 children, lost their lives on July 8, 2018, announced that the book she sent to the court handling the case, titled "Always 9 Years Old - A Tale of an Angel," has been returned.

Öz made the following statement on her social media account:

"Last week, I sent my book, which tells the story of a 9-year-old child's 9-year-long hopes and life, and how he was tragically taken away from this life due to negligence, and the justice that has never been achieved despite all efforts, to the court panel.

"Today, the books I sent came back as returns. However, the book, which ends with the phrase 'Let Justice Not Be Crushed Under the Rails', contained documented negligence in history, injustices during the legal process, and the justice we have been demanding with hope despite everything. They did not listen to us with any understanding.

"I understand that they did not even want to read this book, which is a solid piece of evidence. They will decide on February 29. It is undoubtedly difficult for them to face themselves by reading, those who have never been able to touch their conscience, who have never brought the top responsible individuals to face justice, who have never tried even a single person in custody. Even if they don't read it, they have already passed into history as a note. There are 22 days left until the decision day. The negligence in Çorlu was a blatantly apparent crime. It is now up to them to ensure justice!"

No verdict was reached in the 18th hearing of the trial at the Çorlu 1st Heavy Penal Court on January 24, 2024 and the next hearing was scheduled to be held on February 29. (AÖ/PE)