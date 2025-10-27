Court orders arrest of İmamoğlu, journalist Yanardağ in espionage probe

An İstanbul court has ordered the arrest of İstanbul's suspended mayor, Ekrem İmamoğlu, journalist Merdan Yanardağ, and İmamoğlu’s campaign manager Necati Özkan as part of an ongoing espionage investigation led by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Yanardağ was initially detained on Oct 24. Shortly afterward, a government-appointed trustee took over Tele1 TV, a pro-opposition outlet where he served as editor-in-chief. İmamoğlu and Özkan had already been in pretrial detention since March, implicated in a large-scale corruption investigation targeting the opposition-led İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

Yesterday, İmamoğlu was brought on Oct 26 from Marmara Prison, located in Silivri district on the outskirts of İstanbul, to the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan under tight security. Supporters gathered outside the courthouse but were not allowed to approach.

A message from İmamoğlu was relayed to them, stating, “Despite the ban, our fellow İstanbul residents gathered in Çağlayan. I thank them all.”

Rally outside courthouse

After nearly six hours of testimony, prosecutors referred all three suspects to court with a request for their arrest. The court gave a decision in line with the request early today.

While the testimonies were underway, Özgür Özel, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), held a large rally outside the Çağlayan Courthouse.

He accused the government of continuing what he described as a “coup” against the CHP that began with İmamoğlu’s suspension in March.

“They called him a thief, it didn’t work. They said corruption, it didn’t work. They accused him of supporting terrorism, that didn’t work either. Now they’re calling him a spy. Shame on them,” he said.

Accusations denied

The investigation was launched after written correspondence emerged between Hüseyin Gün, a cybersecurity consultant, in custody ince July on espionage charges, and Özkan, during İmamoğlu’s 2019 mayoral campaign. The messages reportedly include Gün offering data-driven strategic suggestions for İmamoğlu’s campaign and intelligence on groups working for the opposing side.

Authorities claim that Gün unlawfully obtained personal information and private communications about citizens during these activities. He admitted to the conversations in his statement.

Based on Gün’s alleged contacts with former intelligence operatives from countries such as the UK and Israel, prosecutors argue that accessing citizens' personal data to possibly hand over it to foreign countries constitutes an act of espionage. All three suspects are now accused of involvement in this activity.

Özkan, however, has denied authorship of the messages and said he does not use the encrypted messaging app "Wickr" mentioned in the investigation. He also denied acquaintance with Gün and claimed the issue would be clarified once his phone is examined.

Yanardağ was also arrested on charges of espionage and establishing a criminal organization for profit due to his communication with Gün during the 2019 election period. The messages show Gün offering advice and suggestions to Yanardağ on how to approach broadcasting during the campaign.

Denying the espionage charges, Yanardağ said, “My entire life has been spent fighting against imperialism.”

Journalist Merdan Yanardağ acquitted in trial over assassination claim

İmamoğlu also denied the allegations, stating that he was not aware of the communication between the three other suspects.

Widely seen as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s most formidable political rival, İmamoğlu was first detained in March while preparing to be declared the presidential candidate of the CHP. He subsequently suspended from his mayoral post and has remained in pretrial detention over the past seven months. More than 100 others, mostly municipal employees and businesspeople, have also been arrested in connection with the same probe.

The corruption investigations have since expanded beyond İstanbul to other cities and districts, including major cities like Adana and Antalya.

The opposition party views the operations as an act of political retribution after it dealt Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) its biggest electoral setback in two decades during the 2024 local elections. The government maintains that the judiciary is acting based on concrete findings and witness testimonies. (VK)