Court of Cassation upholds sentences in Progressive Lawyers Association case

The Court of Cassation has upheld the sentences of two members of the Progressive Lawyers Association (ÇHD), former chairperson Selçuk Kozağaçlı and Barkın Timtik.

The court's Third Penal Chamber stated that the legal procedures during the trial were conducted in accordance with the law, and the evidence was obtained legally. The court emphasized that its decision was based on "definite, consistent, and nonconflicting data," underscoring the "thoroughness" of the judicial process.

Judge First Upheld 159-Year Prison Sentence, Then Examined the File

The ÇHD trial, which has been a subject of significant legal and public interest, resulted in Kozağaçlı and Timtik receiving 12-year sentences each for “membership in a terrorist organization,” namely the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C). Another lawyer, Oya Aslan, was sentenced to 10.5 years, along with additional penalties for propaganda. Other lawyers involved in the case received varying sentences of up to 6 years.

The Court of Cassation's ruling also included a rejection of appeals for a retrial, stating that the existing evidence was sufficient to support the convictions. The decision noted that the testimonies of secret witnesses did not have a decisive impact on the outcome⁵.

ÇHD lawyers Ebru Timtik and Aytaç Ünsal began hunger strikes in early 2020, in protest of the sentencings and demanding a “fair trial.” Timtik died on the 238th day of the hunger strike. Ünsal ended his hunger strike after Timtik’s death. (AS/VK)