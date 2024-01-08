Court imposes international travel ban on journalist Seyhan Avşar

Journalist Seyhan Avşar provided her testimony today at the İstanbul Courthouse in connection with the investigation into her reporting on Deputy Minister of Justice Akın Gürlek.

Avşar, a reporter for Halk TV, revealed in her latest article that Urfi Çetinkaya, a notorious drug trafficker who was released from prison in December 2023, had contacted Gürlek through his men to secure his freedom.

After providing her statement at the Press Crimes Bureau, Avşar was referred to the court. As per the prosecution’s request, the court imposed an international travel ban on Avşar.

The prosecution contends that journalist Avşar is accused of committing the offenses of "insult," "defamation," and "disseminating misleading information."

Avşar’s report claimed that Gürlek, who is a former judge and has presided over several politically sensitive cases, such as the Gezi Park protests and the 2016 coup attempt, had used his influence to manipulate the judicial system in favor of Çetinkaya.

Shortly after her article was published, Avşar announced on her social media account that she was facing a legal investigation and that Gürlek’s lawyer had pressured the Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office to arrest her.

She also noted that Gürlek, as the deputy minister, is the “superior” of the prosecutors and judges who were in charge of her case, and that she had no power to resist the arrest order. (EMK/VK)