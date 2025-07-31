Court extends detention of journalist Ercüment Akdeniz in 'terrorism' case

A court has ruled to extend the detention of journalist Ercüment Akdeniz, who appeared before a judge for the first time today as part of a "terrorism" investigation into the Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK), a coalition of leftist and pro-Kurdish groups.

Akdeniz, the former editor-in-chief of the leftist newspaper Evrensel, has been held at Marmara (Silivri) Prison on the outskirts of İstanbul since Feb 22.

He is one of two individuals in pretrial detention as part of the HDK case. The other is Atilla Özdoğan.

The hearing, held at İstanbul’s 26th Heavy Penal Court, started nearly an hour later than scheduled. Akdeniz was physically brought to the courtroom, but his family, journalists, and observers were not allowed in during the announcement of the court’s interim ruling.

Observers packed the courtroom, prompting the panel to ban standing attendees. The presiding judge declined to meet with lawyers who requested to discuss the situation.

A dispute broke out between bailiffs and attendees over seating arrangements before the hearing began, eventually Akdeniz being met with applause as he entered the room. Officials warned that further applause would result in the courtroom being cleared.

'Isn't this an open hearing?'

Akdeniz’s attorney, Özcan Yaman, asked that the hearing be moved to a larger courtroom, citing the large number of lawyers, lawmakers, journalists, and international observers waiting outside.

When the judge asked if Yaman was challenging the court’s openness, saying, "Isn't this an open hearing? Do you claim this?" he replied, “Public access means everyone who wants to attend should be able to enter.”

Yaman also objected to the court's decision to limit the defense to three attorneys, stating that four lawyers had prepared to deliver statements.

The court denied requests for a larger venue and for expanding the defense.

When the fourth lawyer asked to be officially recorded as part of the defense team, the judge responded, “This is our practice,” and blocked the request. The crowd reacted vocally, prompting the judge to threaten to clear the courtroom again.

The session then moved on to Akdeniz’s defense.

‘Charges are inflated but baseless’

Akdeniz began by recounting his career in journalism, which started in 2010, and his involvement with the leftist Labor Party (EMEP), a former HDK member group.

He said the indictment was full of “unjust, incorrect, and fabricated allegations,” and claimed that his rights to organize and report were being criminalized.

“There is no action for which I need to account. We are journalists pursuing the truth,” he said. “The charges are inflated but baseless.”

Describing the day of his arrest, Akdeniz said police told him they were waiting for “the raid hour” despite his offer to unlock his door. “Still, they broke down my door with crowbars and filmed it repeatedly."

Akdeniz stated that EMEP never assigned him to work with HDK and questioned why he was included in the investigation. He noted that HDK had held about ten congresses and operated publicly with offices, websites, and social media.

He also linked his arrest to broader political developments, referencing the Feb 27 message from Abdullah Öcalan, which was read out by a delegation including former HDK spokespersons Cengiz Çiçek and Esengül Demir.

“This was a state-sanctioned event,” Akdeniz said. “While we were in prison, HDK’s current spokesperson Meral Danış Beştaş appeared on live television. State officials engaged with her, acknowledging her role. This shows that HDK’s representation was officially recognized.”

Witnesses deny knowledge of Akdeniz

The court then heard witness testimony. Abdülkadir Akdağ said, “I don’t know the defendant. I’ve seen him on television. I have no knowledge about alleged group membership.” When the judge read from his police statement, Akdağ replied, “That’s not my statement. They made me sign it while in custody.”

Another witness, Hikmet Kaymaz, also denied knowing Akdeniz or recalling his earlier statement. “It’s been a long time,” he said.

Akdeniz reiterated that EMEP had not tasked him with work in the HDK and described the group as a political coalition with open operations and public visibility.

The hearing continued with statements from the defense attorneys. The prosecutor requested that Akdeniz remain in pretrial detention.

The court agreed and ruled for the continuation of Akdeniz’s imprisonment. As the decision was read, his family, journalists, and observers were not allowed in the courtroom.

Demonstration before hearing

Before the trial, a press conference was held in front of the İstanbul Courthouse, led by DİSK Basın-İş press workers’. Journalists, lawmakers, and rights advocates chanted slogans including “Ercüment Akdeniz is not alone” and “Free press cannot be silenced.”

Reading a statement on behalf of the group, journalist Elif Akgül criticized the prosecution of Akdeniz’s journalistic work. “This case highlights the dire state of journalism in this country,” she said, adding that freedom of expression and the public’s right to information were under threat.

She also mentioned journalist Furkan Karabay, saying these detentions were part of a “campaign of suppression.”

Akdeniz’s message from prison

DİSK Basın-İş President Turgut Dedeoğlu shared a message from Akdeniz, written in prison: “Journalists are being prevented from reporting. Press freedom is being violated. We will not drop the pens of Uğur Mumcu and Metin Göktepe.”

Journalist Diren Yurtsever, speaking for the Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG), pledged continued advocacy for press freedom.

HDK co-spokesperson Meral Danış Beştaş reminded that Akdeniz was being prosecuted over a case file from 13 years ago. “This is the voice of millions,” she said.

Ahmet Şık, an MP from the Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP), called the arrest politically motivated and demanded “justice and freedom for all.”

Özgül Saki of the DEM Party noted Akdeniz’s reporting on migrants and refugees. Eren Keskin, co-chair of the Human Rights Association (İHD), argued that the investigation was politically driven and violated freedom of expression.

The demonstration concluded with chants of “Truth cannot be silenced” and “Journalism is not a crime.” (HA/EMK/VK)