GENDER
Date published: 9 December 2025 14:48
 ~ Modified On: 9 December 2025 15:48
2 min Read

Court drops charges against Serap Avcı, who defended herself against violence from spouse

The court has concluded that Avcı acted out of necessity to defend her life and dropped the charge of "intentional killing."

TRTürkçesini Oku

TRTürkçesini Oku
Court drops charges against Serap Avcı, who defended herself against violence from spouse
Aralık Feminist Collective

Serap Avcı, who was subjected to systematic violence throughout her marriage and used her right to self-defense to survive, has been released after over one and a half years in prison.

In the sixth hearing held today at Küçükçekmece Courthouse, the court ruled that there was no basis for punishment against Avcı, stating that she acted out of necessity to defend her life.

Following the trial, the Aralık Feminist Collective released a statement, welcoming the verdict.

"We were present at the verdict hearing of Serap Avcı, who had to kill her husband Yasin Avcı to survive," said the group. "During the six hearings, we listened to the male violence Serap endured. The decision ruled that there was no basis for punishment for Serap, and she was released. Long live our feminist struggle!"

bianet is Monitoring Male Violence
bianet is Monitoring Male Violence
13 December 2024

Serap Avcı, who was subjected to systematic violence during her seven-year marriage, faced threats and pressure from her husband, Yasin Avcı, when she wanted a divorce. On the night of Apr 18, Serap was awakened by Yasin Avcı while sleeping in her bed and endured minutes of battering, attempted strangulation, and being dragged. Yasin Avcı also allegedly tried to throw Serap from the 12th floor.

Serap defended herself with a knife she found, thus managing to survive. She was subsequently imprisoned and stood trial for the "intentional killing" of her spouse. (EMK/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
male violence self-defense
