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DP: Date Published: 30.09.2026 17:18 30 September 2026 17:18
 ~  MO: Modified On: 30.09.2026 17:44 30 September 2026 17:44
Read Read:  3 minute

Court censors news about doctor's detention after refusing to examine prosecutor without appointment

The court blocked the article on the grounds of protecting the prosecutor's personal rights after the 2021 inident.

Hikmet Adal

TRTürkçesini Oku
Hikmet Adal

Hikmet Adal

TRTürkçesini Oku
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Court censors news about doctor's detention after refusing to examine prosecutor without appointment
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An Adana court has ordered access blocked to 217 news reports and social media posts about a doctor's detention after their dispute with a prosecutor at the hospital.

The Adana 16th Civil Court of First Instance issued the order at prosecutor Mehmet Bülbül’s request. The blocked content includes reports by bianet and several other news organizations.

Bülbül argued that the material in the URLs covered by his application was “untrue” and violated his personal rights, as well as his “honor and reputation.” He asked the court to order the content removed and access blocked.

The court reviewed the request under Articles 24 and 25 of the Turkish Civil Code, which concern the protection of personal rights, and granted it. It also notified the Association of Access Providers (ESB) to enforce the decision and asked to be informed once the order had been implemented.

The Constitutional Court issued a pilot ruling in 2024 on access-blocking and content-removal orders. It found Article 9 of Law No. 5651, which allowed news reports and social media posts to be restricted on the grounds of violating personal rights, unconstitutional and annulled it.

The Adana court therefore based its decision on the Turkish Civil Code.

The ruling lists 217 URLs across 116 different domain names. AMP and mobile versions of the same reports, as well as some duplicate links, appear as separate URLs.

The order also covers some content and posts on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X, Dailymotion and Ekşi Sözlük. The URL list makes up most of the nine-page ruling.

Two reports published by bianet’s English service are included in the order.

bianet’s Turkish-language reports on the same incident had already been blocked under a separate access restriction issued in April.

The blocked links include content from bianet, Sözcü, Gazete Duvar, Cumhuriyet, BirGün, Evrensel, T24, Karar, NTV, Habertürk, Hürriyet, Milliyet, Halk TV, TELE1, Artı Gerçek, Kısa Dalga, Sendika.Org, Independent Türkçe, Euronews Türkçe, DW Türkçe, Anadolu Agency, TRT Haber, Sabah, Yeni Şafak, Türkiye, Haber Global, Haberler.com, Mynet, Onedio, Serbestiyet, Medimagazin, the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD), PİRHA and Sol Haber.

Background

In 2021, while serving as a prosecutor in Osmaniye, Mehmet Bülbül had a dispute with orthopedic doctor Kemal Gökhan Günel at Osmaniye State Hospital over a medical examination.

After Günel refused to examine Bülbül because he did not have an appointment, the doctor was detained and later gave a statement to prosecutors.

After the incident became public, then-Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül authorized the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) to examine Bülbül’s conduct. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also spoke with Günel by phone.

Prosecutors later decided not to pursue a case against Bülbül, while Günel was charged with “insulting a public official.” (HA/VK)

Origin
Istanbul
online censorship
Hikmet Adal
Hikmet Adal
x.com/HikmetAdal [email protected] all articles of the author
bianet's Freedom of Expression Reporter since June 2018. After interning at bianet in 2013, he took part in several bianet projects. His news reports and...

bianet's Freedom of Expression Reporter since June 2018. After interning at bianet in 2013, he took part in several bianet projects. His news reports and articles have been published on various platforms such as Expression Interrupted, susma24.com, Jıneps, Inside Turkey, and tol.org. He has contributed numerous interviews and articles on freedom of expression. His writings have been translated into several languages, including English, French, Italian, and Circassian. His photographs from the March 8, 2018 Feminist Night March were exhibited by the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality. He is the recipient of the 27th Metin Göktepe Journalism Award and holds a degree in journalism from Erciyes University.

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