Date published: 24 July 2025 12:28
 ~ Modified On: 24 July 2025 12:34
1 min Read

Court blocks access to news about journalists' wage protests at KRT TV

The court's justification for the censorship was to protect national security and public order.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

A court has blocked access to several news reports covering labor protests at KRT TV, including articles critical of the station’s owner, Fırat Bozfırat, according to the Freedom of Expression Association (İFÖD), a group monitoring internet censorship in Turkey,

The decision was issued by the İstanbul 8th Penal Judgeship of Peace on the grounds of “national security” and “protection of public order.”

Among the blocked content is a report by independent outlet bianet titled “KRT resistance: Fırat Bozfırat fails to meet with journalists once again.”

bianet has not yet received official notification of the ruling, nor has Turkey’s Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) issued a statement regarding the block.

Staff at KRT TV began protesting on Jun 4 after going unpaid since Mar 28. Journalists cited unpaid wages and meal stipends, as well as disruptions to the editorial process. After promises from management were not fulfilled, workers launched a sit-in in front of the station’s building.

The protest ended on its 21st day after partial payments were made and a schedule was set for the remaining wages.

During the protests, news reports had drawn attention to Bozfırat’s alleged ties with government circles despite the network's pro-opposition editorial line. (HA/VK)

