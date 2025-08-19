TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 19 August 2025 12:43
 ~ Modified On: 19 August 2025 12:48
1 min Read

Court blocks access to Kaos GL LGBTI+ group's Instagram account

The group's website and X accounts were previously banned by courts.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Court blocks access to Kaos GL LGBTI+ group's Instagram account

The Instagram account of Kaos GL, one of Turkey’s oldest LGBTI+ rights organizations, has been blocked from access within the country, the group announced today.

The decision follows access bans placed on KaosGL.org, the organization’s news portal, as well as its X account during Pride Month in June.

In a statement, the group said it would continue publishing updates through new Instagram accounts and that its legal fight against the access ban is ongoing. “Our legal struggle against the access ban decision continues,” it said.

The access bans were imposed by courts citing national security and public order concerns. On Jun 24, the İstanbul 9th Penal Court of Peace ordered the X account to be blocked. Three days later, on Jun 27, the İstanbul 12th Penal Court of Peace also blocked access to the KaosGL.org website.

The government designated 2025 as the “Year of the Family,” under which restrictions on LGBTI+ media and advocacy have intensified. (TY/VK)

Istanbul
online censorship censorship Kaos GL
related news
Access to Kaos GL website blocked by court order
28 June 2025
/haber/access-to-kaos-gl-website-blocked-by-court-order-308930
X blocks prominent LGBTI+ rights group's account in Turkey amid Pride Month
24 June 2025
/haber/x-blocks-prominent-lgbti-rights-group-s-account-in-turkey-amid-pride-month-308750
